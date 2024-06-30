Treble strike gets Sean Bowen back on track as family's Letterston Lily comes good

Sean Bowen rode his first winners for 16 days, and first since getting a four-day ban for improper riding overturned on appeal, with a treble highlighted by success in the mares' novice hurdle on promising Letterston Lily .

Bowen judged things perfectly, biding his time before quickening to the front on the run-in to win by four and three-quarter lengths.

The winner is highly enough thought of to have made her debut in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting, and joint-trainer Peter Bowen told Racing TV: "I'm delighted with her. She jumped absolutely superbly and always worked brilliantly. She was a bit green at Aintree, but she ran a blinder that day. Hopefully there's a bit more to come.

"She's got a fair turn of foot, that's why we put her in the Aintree bumper, and she showed it there today."

Sean Bowen completed his treble on stablemate Roll With It in the 3m1½f chase and Saint Bibiana for Georgina Nicholls in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle.

Two from two for Fiveonefive

Jordan Gainford , fresh from success in a US Grade 1, landed another decent prize when Fiveonefive took the £40,000 handicap hurdle.

The Cian Collins-trained 5-1 shot was repeating last year's success despite being 4lb higher in the handicap.

"When I jumped the fourth-last it allowed me to get into it and from thereon he did it well," said Gainford.

Gainford won the Grand National Hurdle on Hewick at Far Hills in 2022 and he recently returned to the US to take the inaugural Beverly R Steinman Hurdle at Aqueduct on L'Imperator.

Later on the card Danny McMenamin won the £40,000 chase on the well-backed 3-1 favourite Charlie Uberalles for Dianne Sayer.

