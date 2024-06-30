'He has an unbelievable pedigree' - Henri Matisse 10-1 for the 2,000 Guineas after giving Aidan O'Brien a 14th Railway Stakes

Aidan O'Brien had to rely on his supposed stable second string to provide him with his 14th win in the Group 2 GAIN-sponsored Railway Stakes, but in the unbeaten Henri Matisse he has a colt of quality who showed a good attitude under Wayne Lordan to get up late.

With a scorching gallop set by Norfolk Stakes third Arizona Blaze and the Kevin Ryan-trained York maiden winner The Strikin Viking, Wayne Lordan was able to drop his mount in at the back of the five-runner field. As the challenge of his Ryan Moore-ridden stablemate and 11-8 favourite Tunbridge Wells began to falter inside the last, the winner was starting to run on and he kept on well up the hill to nail The Strikin Viking close home to score by half a length.

A wonderful result too for Lordan, a year after suffering season-ending and close to career-ending injuries in his fall from the ill-fated San Antonio in the Irish Derby.

O'Brien said: "We thought he was a bit too babyish to go to Ascot and Wayne said he was still babyish there today, but that he will love going up to seven. We will see what we have for the Phoenix Stakes and we will see if we go up to seven next time. He's a lovely horse, though, he tries very hard and he has an unbelievable pedigree."

Asked if he was surprised Moore had chosen Tunbridge Wells, O'Brien said: "That was my fault. I thought he was a bit more forward and a bit hardier. It was hard to assess Henri Matisse after the first day. He made hard work of it and I put him on the wrong one. It probably won't be the last time I do that! Tunbridge Wells will be okay too. Perhaps he needs better ground and maybe needs to do a bit of growing too.

"I would say the winner is a National Stakes horse. If he was to go again before that it would be the Phoenix Stakes or the Futurity. We haven't really leaned on the colts yet. Hopefully from here on they will really start arriving."

Henri Matisse was cut to 10-1 (from 20) by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for next year's Betfred 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. He was also cut to 14-1 (from 16) by Coral for the same race.

