'It was a top-class performance and he’s very special' - Hang In There shows experience to land Summer Cup for Emma Lavelle

Emma Lavelle hailed Hang In There as "special" after the veteran defied topweight to land the feature £75,000 bet365 Summer Cup.

The ten-year-old, who is owned by Tim Syder and Andrew Gemmell, and carries the same colours as former stablemate Paisley Park, went one better than when beaten a neck in the Perth Gold Cup.

Lavelle could not contain her joy in the winner's enclosure, and said: “It’s unbelievable! He’s ten years old and performing at this level. Every time he goes to the races he turns up, and you don’t get horses like that very often.

“It was a top-class performance and he’s very special. He’s the kindest horse at home and every morning he’s up for it. Joe [Anderson, jockey] rides him every day, knows him inside out and would move him into his house if he could. It’s a special relationship all round.”

Grade 1 winner Paisley Park was retired after the Cheltenham Festival in March and Lavelle joked that a friendly discussion between the two horses at her Marlborough base was on the cards.

She added: “Paisley is still with us and they’re very close to each other where they are in the yard. I’m sure there'll be a bit of a chat between the two of them because he’s now won 12 and Paisley won 11.”

Gale force

Jockey Henry Brooke is confident Gale Mahler has the ability to step up in grade after she extended her winning run to four in the opening 2m4f novice hurdle.

Trained by Adrian Keatley, the five-year-old finished two-and-a-half lengths clear of Flying Fortune to follow up victories at Southwell, Kelso and Market Rasen this term.

Brooke said: "She’s a real smart little sort. For her to do everything that she’s done in a short space of time is great. I love her attitude.

"Adrian is looking at a couple of races at Market Rasen, and possibly a trip to Galway with her, and we’d love to see her get black type throughout the winter."

Valuable success

Coastguard Station continued his progress for trainer Henry Oliver when making it two wins from four starts this year in the 2m handicap chase.

The eight-year-old bounced back from a neck defeat at Kelso in May to provide connections with just over £18,000 in prize-money.

Oliver said: "He’s obviously a very talented horse and he’s a quirky individual. He has bags of ability and he’s probably one of my nicer horses for this time of year.

"It’s all about learning to train him because he's quite free, but I know how to plan with him now and it’s a lot easier. I’ve learned a lot about him and I know I could go again with him after a few runs, but he’s such a keen horse at home so it’s important to give him that break so he’s fit and sharp."

