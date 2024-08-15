Trainer finally ends wait for a winner after six years and 228 runners - now he 'hopes we can build on it'

Trainer Brian Rothwell is hopeful of a turn of fortune after he ended his six-year wait for a winner when Opal Storm struck in the 5f handicap.

Based in North Yorkshire, Rothwell recorded his first victory since Rose Marmara's success at Catterick in August 2018 and ended a spell of 228 runners without a winner.

"It's all about the winners," he said. "Now it's happened, hopefully we can build on it. We've been a bit unlucky not to win before now. We've been beaten in photo-finishes, which could have gone either way, but you need the horses to win."

Opal Storm continued her good form at the track, going one better than her second there last month to score by three-quarters of a length from Sound Reason.

"I'm delighted for everyone connected to her," added Rothwell. "She likes the place but she just needs a bit of luck in running. It's great and to have a winner here is amazing because we've had a lot of support from them. There were a lot of people watching her run and it's lovely."

Drought over

Pons Aelius also got back on the scoresheet when scoring at 4-1 under Joanna Mason in the 2m handicap.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, the five-year-old finished ahead of 25-1 shot Bamboo Bay to win for the first time in 16 appearances going back to June last year.

Impressive debut

The Kevin Ryan-trained Lothlorien made a winning start at 11-1 in the 5f novice.

The two-year-old daughter of Dandy Man, who is a half-sister to two Listed-placed winning juvenile sprinters, defeated 2-5 favourite Stormy Impact by a short head.

