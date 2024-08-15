'Who knows how much he'll improve' - Economics back with a bang as he surges home for delighted William Haggas

Economics powered home in the straight to continue his unbeaten run this season in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville, with William Haggas nominating the Irish Champion Stakes as his likely next destination.

The hugely exciting three-year-old was making his first start since bolting up in the Dante by six lengths. He was ridden from off the pace by Tom Marquand and looked to have plenty to do turning into the straight but kept on to hold off Jayarebe as the front two finished well clear.

Economics was cut to 4-1 favourite (from 7s) for the Irish Champion Stakes and 5-1 (from 7s) for the Champion Stakes at Ascot with Paddy Power, while he was also trimmed to 10-1 (from 16s) for the Arc, for which he would need to be supplemented.

Haggas said: "I'm very pleased. I didn't watch it properly as I was in a disadvantageous position but he stayed well and had a bit of a fight with Brian's [Meehan] horse.

All smiles for Tom Marquand as he is led back in on Economics Credit: APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND

"I think the first four home were in the right order which suggests it was quite a good race. It's the firmest [ground] he's ever run on and I'm not sure he needs that but he's a pretty good horse I think. Who knows how much he'll improve. We had him fit enough if he was good enough.

"The natural place is the Irish Champion Stakes because it's sponsored by the Bahrain royal family, his owner Sheikh Isa is the grandson of the king. That's an obvious race and he's in the Champion Stakes. All being well it'll be Irish Champion or Champion."

Quick ground was the fastest encountered by the Night Of Thunder colt but he handled conditions well to stretch clear and uphold his reputation as one of the leading three-year-olds in training. Connections had missed the Derby due to fears he was unlikely to handle the track at Epsom.

Read this next:

Sixteen horses remain in contention for star-studded Juddmonte - plus Los Angeles supplemented for different York target

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.