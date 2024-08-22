Trainer Barry Brennan lands first jumps winner of the year in 80-1 shock at Newton Abbot

Great d’Ange defied odds of 80-1 to win and provide trainer Barry Brennan with his first jumps winner since November.

The eight-year-old travelled powerfully on the outside of the field for much of the 3m2f handicap chase and he never saw a rival after he jumped into the lead at the fourth-last fence under Martin McIntyre.

Since his last victory at Market Rasen in 2023, Great d’Ange has been pulled up in five races and he was well beaten at Les Landes in a 2m4f handicap hurdle last month, but he put that behind him at the Devon track.

“He’s being swimming and I think the Jersey race brought him on a bit,” said Brennan to Sky Sports Racing. “He jumps and he needs a fence, so that’s exactly what he got today.

“Today proves that he's actually happy and he’s enjoying it. The more Martin [McIntyre, jockey] let him bowl along, the more he jumped and the more confidence he got.

“There has been a lot of work put into this horse, so it’s great that it happened.”

Yard in-form

David Pipe took his recent record to three winners from seven runners courtesy of a 51-1 double.

Sirekoff won on his stable debut in the 2m2½f maiden hurdle under Jack Tudor, who steered stablemate Via Dante to success in the 3m2½f handicap hurdle.

