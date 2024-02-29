Topham the aim for Arizona Cardinal after landing Forbra Gold Cup for red-hot Stuart Edmunds

The Forbra Gold Cup, the centrepiece of the season at the track, is named after the 1932 Grand National winner whose owner hailed from Ludlow and who was trained in nearby Kinnersley, and this year's winner, Arizona Cardinal, decisively booked his own place at Aintree with a dominant display.

His owners, Oakman Racing Club, arrived knowing victory was required to secure a place in the Topham Handicap Chase on day two of the Grand National meeting, and he delivered with a 14-length romp to continue a remarkable spell for trainer Stuart Edmunds, who has been successful with seven of his 11 runners in the last fortnight.

Although an exciting date in Liverpool awaits, connections were thrilled to take the track's biggest and most historic race even if syndicate manager Peter Borg-Neal joked he wanted insurance before lifting the cup, estimated to be worth more than £100,000.

Borg-Neal said of the Ciaran Gethings-ridden winner: "We're wanting to go to Aintree to the Topham so that's helped us. We needed to get his mark up a few pounds and he might have just done that. He did it well – I don't think he liked the ground which was a bit sticky but he battled on.

"He made one mistake, which is quite unusual for him, but still he picked the bridle back up again and won nicely. He jumps so well so the Topham should be a good race for him."

Thursday's victory was the biggest in Oakman Racing Club's 17-month history and Borg-Neal added: "The Topham would be a huge day out for us and we're hoping we'll get there. We've got five horses with Stuart and two with William Knight. I think we've got a 23 per cent strike-rate. It's beginner's luck I think."

Edmunds' excellent spell included a Listed victory at Thurles last week with Marsh Wren and he also enjoyed a winner at Wetherby today with Magical King in the 2m3½f novice hurdle.

Lunga looking good

Multi-millionaire property-developer-turned-trainer Clive Boultbee-Brooks continued his excellent spell when Della Casa Lunga took the 3m mares' handicap hurdle.

The eight-and-a-half-length scorer was a third winner for the Herefordshire stable in February and fourth of the season, leaving him one shy of matching last season's tally.

Boultbee-Brooks, along with brother Steve, is estimated to be worth £350 million, having made his fortune through property development as well as investments in shopping centres and renewable energy. He started as a point-to-point trainer before having a first runner under rules in March 2021.

The trainer said: "We were a bit late peaking but they're coming good now. We wouldn't have anything for the big festivals but hopefully we should next season.

"We've got a maximum 20 horses so they get that attention and time – I love it though, especially on days like this. The whole thing is a big learning curve but it's fascinating as every horse is so different."

He added of Della Casa Lunga: "She's a nice horse, likes Ludlow and has got better as the season's gone on. We know how best to ride her now so hopefully she'll continue to go on from this."

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.