Tom Cannon takes advantage of one ride as Theonlywayiswessex powers to victory for Alan King

Tom Cannon said it was a trip worthwhile after Theonlywayiswessex , his only ride on the card, bolted to an easy success in the 2m1f novice handicap chase.

Trained by Alan King, who saddled Tritonic in the Ascot Stakes at the royal meeting, the six-year-old got off the mark over fences when powering nine and a half lengths clear of Invincible Wish.

Theonlywayiswessex went two better than when third over course and distance last month as Cannon registered his fourth victory of the season.

He said: "It's always nice to see any of them win, but especially more so when you've driven to have just one ride. It's good because even though it's quiet and I've not had many rides, it's nice to have a winner."

The winner has been tried over hurdles and on the Flat for King, but Cannon believes he is better suited to fences.

The jockey said: "He was one who had the potential to improve for a fence and I think he's no worse over them compared to a hurdle, he's probably slightly better even.

"He won it well. He ran good the last day there and he's come on for that run a bit. He's a fun horse for the owners and hopefully, in similar conditions, he can nick another one if the handicapper is kind to us."

Red-hot yard

Joint-trainers David Killahena and Graeme McPherson continued their strong year when Go Go Chicago made a winning debut in division two of the 2m½f novice hurdle.

The training partnership has won three times with their last eight runners and they are operating at a healthy 22 per cent this season.

