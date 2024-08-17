'I thought I was beaten' - Tiber Flow denies Witch Hunter back-to-back Hungerford wins in photo-finish

Witch Hunter was denied back-to-back wins in the Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes by the narrowest margin as Tiber Flow forced his head down on the line to take the contest.

With half a furlong to go any one of Popmaster, Jumby, Kikkuli, Tiber Flow and Witch Hunter, who started slowly, could have seized the prize, but it was Tiber Flow who claimed victory under Tom Marquand for trainer William Haggas.

The closeness of the finish was summed up by Marquand, who was preparing himself for a narrow defeat until the result was called by the judge.

“I thought I was beaten at the line to be perfectly honest, I thought Witch Hunter had just nipped his nose in front, but he was a proper warrior to get his head back down,” the rider said.

While Witch Hunter was slowly away, Tiber Flow slotted into the middle of the pack led by English Oak, whose stablemate Popmaster raced by himself down the centre of the track.

Tiber Flow (third left) prevails in a bunch finish to the Hungerford Credit: Edward Whitaker

As the pace horses began to weaken, various contenders tried to work their way through to challenge. With less than half a furlong to go, about half a length separated the four best hopes.

Kikuli and Jumby went head-to-head against the rail, while Tiber Flow challenged wider and Witch Hunter thundered through widest of all. After the line, his head was in front, but at the line it was Tiber Flow who had his head down.

The victory was the second of the year for the Jon and Julia Aisbitt-owned Tiber Flow, who fell when hampered in the 1895 Duke of York Stakes in May.

Marquand said: "He’s a proper, hardy horse with a lot of ability. He has a lot of class and Jon and Julia are the most lovely people and so invested in racing. I know how much joy this will have given them and it’s been a turbulent year with him but he’s stood up, quite literally, to it all."

