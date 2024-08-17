'It's a magic day' - Dare To Hope leads home one-two for Richard Fahey in Great St Wilfrid

A venture launched a quarter of a century ago as a hobby had a glorious pay-off with joyous celebrations of the aptly named Dare To Hope's win in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap.

Lets Go Racing syndicate members thronged the winner's enclosure after the 9-2 favourite gave Richard Fahey his third victory in the race in 11 years, scoring by three-quarters of a length from stablemate Ramazan.

The partnership is organised by local resident John Wicks, who said: "I was in the financial services industry, we were bought for £100 million and I didn't much enjoy the behaviour of the new owners. I needed a diversion so I do this, pretty much as a hobby.

"I've run racehorse partnerships for Richard since 1999, many of these guys have been in virtually the whole time, and this is the best horse we've had.

"I work very hard at it, I daren't tell my wife how little I charge but it's great to do it with a group of people. Look how happy they are! It's a magic day."

John Wicks and the Lets Go Racing members collect their prize Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The winner was ridden by Oisin Orr, who said: "I had a good draw and they weren't going fast enough for him, the race kind of fell apart two and a half out which really suited my horse and he galloped out well."

Fahey's assistant trainer Robin O'Ryan said of the yard's one-two: "I was cheering for them both because they both deserved it. It's lovely for all the owners of the winner, I couldn't believe we were first and second – it was a great result."

'I always felt like he was going to win'

Punters relying on hot favourite Linwood to get their Saturday afternoon off to a flyer were given a scare when the 8-15 shot, backed in from 8-11, was squeezed for room 2f out in the opening mile novice and stumbled.

He recovered his balance to score gamely by a neck under Sean Levey, who said of the Royal Lodge Stakes entry: "I always felt like he was going to win. There was that tricky moment where he had to get himself in order and go through that gap. He hit a ridge at the same time I asked him and he didn't know where to put his legs but he pulled himself together and he ran to the line nicely.

"You'd like to think he's learned plenty. He gave me a great feel, he has a great mentality so fingers crossed he can build on this."

Linwood (far left): Recovered his balance to win under Sean Levey Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Grant delivers

Rejuvenated trainer Paul Midgley continued his much-improved form by landing the £25,000 6f handicap with Grant Wood .

It was Midgley's 36th winner of the year, which is eight more than in the whole of last season and is his highest total in any year bar one since 2011, with more than four months still to go.

Accounting for the revival, Midgley said: "It's just because they weren't very good last year, they were under a cloud and they got well handicapped."

Grant Wood was gaining his own fourth victory of 2024 and the trainer said: "I'm chuffed for him, this horse has been so good all year. He keeps doing personal bests. He deserves to win a decent prize."

