Defence Minister sees off rivals with 'instant' acceleration to earn 40-1 quote for 2,000 Guineas

Newmarket-based Qatari Hamad Al Jehani registered his first winner on the July course in some style when newcomer Defence Minister came from last to first to land the 6f novice.

Winning jockey Saffie Osborne said the acceleration was "pretty instant" when she pushed the button on the striking son of Too Darn Hot at the two pole from where he flew out of the Dip to deny the more streetwise Boxtel close home.

Defence Minister was a €210,000 purchase by Blandford Bloodstock at the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze Up Sale in May, and he was given a 40-1 quote for next year's 2,000 Guineas following his impressive win.

Al Jehani said: "He's a nice horse who has shown some nice ability in the mornings. It was not easy to say he was going to win first time out as this was a nice education day for him, and hopefully his next race will show what he can really do. He was slowly away, but Saffie gave him all the time he needed to catch up and we've beaten the second favourite today which is good."

He added: "It's not easy to put him in a novice race, but next but we'll give him plenty of time and it could be that we go seven furlongs with him next time."

Grey day for Spencer and Jary

North Yorkshire-based trainer Seb Spencer made his first ever trip to Newmarket a successful one when Archduke Ferdinand made all to win the annual Grey Horse Handicap.

In contrast, the success of the 10-1 chance was something of a homecoming for successful jockey Alex Jary , who began his career locally before relocating close to Malton where he is attached to the Nigel Tinkler yard.

The 5lb claimer was first apprenticed to George Scott and then Michael Bell before moving north last year and was registering his 31st win when his mount held the late thrust of Strike, who was attempting to reprise his success of 2022 in the nine-runner contest.

Alex Jary and Archduke Ferdinand in the winner's enclosure

Jary said: "It wasn't the plan to make the running, but he gets seven and even a mile so I thought making the running on a front-runners track would work and he was very game out there. He went to post early as it was a new track for him as he can be a bit of a handful, but he was pretty chilled out beforehand. It's nice to have a big winner like this that was on ITV."

On his new beginnings, he said: "I got a spare at Ripon one day and rode a winner for Nigel Tinkler and after that he asked if I wanted to go up there and it's paid off."

Whearty best of the rest

Ireland won the 1m6f fillies' handicap for the second year running when Sixandahalf scored for Gavin Cromwell and the Best Of The Rest Syndicate.

Successful jockey Robert Whearty was riding his first British winner on the 11-4 chance, and afterwards he said he was glad it was over with.

The connections of Sixandahalf and jockey Robert Whearty after their win in the fillies' handicap

"I met the boys off the plane at the airport and they were ramping up the pressure in the taxi all the way here," said Whearty.

The winner was cut to 14-1 (from 25) by Paddy Power for the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh on September 29.

Fascinator strikes for Spurs team

Spurs fan and jockeys' agent Tony Hind has landed on his feet since joining the Newsells Park Stud-Ardiles/Brazil/ Hoddle syndicate in March, and he racked up another win when Miss Fascinator landed the 7f nursery.

The topweight put plenty of daylight between herself and runner-up Silver Ghost under Silvestre de Sousa, and Hind joked: "She did that nicely. At least Spurs have won something this year!"

