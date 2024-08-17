Ollie Sangster breaks new ground as Simmering sweeps to Group 2 victory and is slashed for 1,000 Guineas

Simmering reinforced her position as one of the leading British filly Classic hopes for next season with a dominant performance in the Prix du Calvados under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Having chased home Fairy Godmother in the Albany Stakes, she provided trainer Ollie Sangster with his first Group success in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last month. Simmering upgraded that win in the 7f Group 2, following on from Al Shaqab's previous victory in this race with Sandiva 11 years ago.

The 7-5 favourite also brought the unbeaten run of local hope Fraise Des Bois to an end, who could not rack up a five-timer when a three-length runner-up.

"It was an easier watch than the Princess Margaret," said Sangster. "Dylan said he probably hit the front a bit soon but he didn't have anything else to take him into the race, and she maybe looked a round a bit.

"I think she'll be a better filly on better ground but she seemed to handle it okay here today. This is only my second ever foreign runner and she's my first Group 2 winner so it's nice to have a flagbearer like that in the yard. I think she's still progressive, she's a big filly and it's exciting."

Sangster added: "Seven furlongs was a new trip today, which she saw it out well. It's her fourth run of the season and I don't think we'll go to the well too many more times this year. She likes the quick ground and we'll give the Breeders' Cup strong consideration."

Coral cut the daughter of Too Darn Hot to 16-1 (from 25) for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket next year.

'She had done very little work' - Diane fourth Aventure strikes

Aventure will head for the Prix Vermeille after Group 2 success at Deauville Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Aventure looked set to dismiss her opposition in the Group 2 Prix de Pomone when sweeping from last to first, but had to display her battling qualities under Stephane Pasquier to hold off the renewed challenge of Trevaunance and One Evening.

There is however, the promise of much more to come from the Wertheimers' daughter of Sea The Stars, who Christophe Ferland left with plenty to work on after a 62-day break following her fourth in the Prix de Diane.

Ferland said: "She had a proper holiday on the farm after the Diane and only came back to me in July, so I really hadn't got much work into her. From that point of view, I loved what she did and Stephane's comments were very reassuring as well, because he always felt he had the others covered and was delighted with the way she picked up."

Ferland pointed to the Group 1 Prix Vermeille at Longchamp next month for Aventure, who was left unchanged at odds between 20-1 and 33-1 for the Arc.

