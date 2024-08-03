'This hasn’t happened for a while' - Divina Grace gives Rae Guest his biggest success in eight years

Divina Grace delivered a career-best effort to win the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes, 2,996 days on from Rae Guest’s last winner in Listed company.

The Newmarket trainer last tasted success at this level in May 2016 when Jane’s Memory won the Cecil Frail Stakes at Haydock.

Guest has plenty of experience at the top-end of racing having won four Group 1 races across three different countries during his training career, but this is a welcome victory for the yard.

“We’ve won a few Group 1s in the past, but this hasn’t happened for a while,” said Guest. “We’ve had winners at Group 2, Group 3 and Listed level, but it’s not been for a long time.”

The four-year-old filly by Golden Horn has progressed steadily throughout her career, although her last win came in a handicap at the Rowley Mile course in September 2023.

Despite this long time between drinks, Guest was confident of a bold run. He said: “We knew we had a bit in hand today and, if everything went right, we thought we had a great chance.

“She’s going to stay in training next year. Quite a few people, including the jockey, have said she will get further. She still seems like she is improving, so hopefully we’ll keep her racing and we’ll find the right race for her.”

Godolphin’s Oaks chance

In the 7f fillies’ novice stakes, Desert Flower maintained her unbeaten record, comfortably winning by six and a half lengths.

The Godolphin home-bred by Night Of Thunder made light work of a 7lb penalty to give Billy Loughnane his second victory of the day after partnering Divina Grace earlier on the card.

Betfair cut her price to 12-1 (from 20-1) for next year’s Oaks.

