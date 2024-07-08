'There's a lot more to come' - major handicap targets await Venture Capital after sprinting switch pays off

Venture Capital improved for the switch to sprinting as connections eye bigger prizes in the second half of the season after victory in the Class 3 6f handicap.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old was eighth of ten runners at Thirsk last month but his early speed that day left his team wanting to try this distance for the first time. That change was justified as he made all to hold off The Caltonian by half a length under Shane Gray.

Adam Ryan, the trainer's son and assistant, said: "He showed a lot of speed last time at Thirsk and immediately after the race my old man felt that sprinting could be his gig and he's shown that there.

"It was only his first try over six furlongs so I'd like to think there's a lot more to come from him. There's some nice sprints in the summer and he's shown he handles the ground there. We'll see what the handicapper does but he could progress now at that trip.

A tilt at the Ayr Gold or Silver Cup over the same course and distance in September could be a possibility. Ryan added: "The time was good there and in these big sprint handicaps you need a horse that stays the trip well so that's a big positive.

"We'll see what comes up but I'm sure by the end of the year there will be bigger and better things on the horizon."

Double up

Paul Mulrennan enjoyed two winners on the card as he followed up Sea King 's 1m5f handicap success with victory aboard Eternal Sunshine in the Class 6 6f handicap for Jim Goldie.

