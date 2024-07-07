Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:35 Market Rasen

Peter and Michael Bowen take aim at ninth Summer Plate as impressive winner joins team of three

Peter Bowen: will try and win the Summer Plate for a ninth time this year
Peter Bowen: will try and win the Summer Plate for a ninth time this yearCredit: David Carr
Play7 ran
16:35 Market RasenChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Jerrash
    fav6/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5The Big Lense
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Saint Arvans
    7/1

Jerrash emerged as a third Summer Plate contender for Peter and Michael Bowen as he joined the roster for the yard seeking a record-extending ninth win with success in the 2m5½f handicap chase.

The 6-4 favourite came out on top of a battle with The Big Lense in the card's highlight. His three-and-a-quarter-length success under James Bowen was enough to secure a return to Market Rasen later this month, when he will join a raiding party including Statuario and dual Plate winner Francky Du Berlais.

The seven-year-old has bounced back to form since joining the Bowens in April, with this a second consecutive win.

Peter Bowen told Racing TV: "The change of scenery has done him good. This was a lot better race than the one he won at Bangor last time.

"We'll have three in the Summer Plate now. This horse is still improving. He won off 118 but I can't see him going up that much. Statuario broke the course record at Perth last time, while Francky Du Berlais loves this place.

"We love Market Rasen, it's my favourite track. This place and Aintree have been lucky for us, and Ffos Las too."

Off the mark

Cian Chester rode his first winner as Ten Ten Twenty landed the 2m4½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle for David Jeffreys.

Chester had ridden eight times in Ireland before relocating to Britain in November 2022. This was his first success on his 34th ride.

'We want people here seeing good horses' - Vetiver lands feature on valuable Premier card 

West Country correspondent

Published on inReports

