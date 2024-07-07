Racing Post logo
16:10 Ayr

Oisin Orr off the mark for Archie Watson in Britain as Regheeb proves too good

Oisin Orr: important spare ride on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Real Dream
Oisin Orr: partnered Regheeb to win at Ayr Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
16:10 AyrFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Regheeb
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Little Empire
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Diamondonthehill
    10/1

Oisin Orr rode his first winner for Archie Watson in Britain as Regheeb showed his class in the mile handicap.

The four-year-old was 18th in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot on his last start but defied a weight of 10st 3lb to win comfortably.

He was recording a first success since winning a Lingfield novice last September. Orr was enjoying just his second winner for the Lambourn stable, almost four years on from partnering Glen Shiel to win the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh.

Orr told Racing TV: "He enjoyed taking a lead and won well in the end. He's had some really good runs but so was this. I always felt like I was going to get to them and he quickened up nicely.

"I rode a winner for Archie in Ireland so it's great to get another over here."

Maiden broken

Stratusnine was narrowly beaten on his first two racecourse starts but the Hugo Palmer-trained juvenile got his head in front in the 6f maiden stakes. The 5-6 favourite held off Intrusively to win under Harry Davies.

Ruler rules

Born Ruler continued a good spell for the Sir Mark Prescott stable when justifying 6-5 favouritism to win the 1m2f handicap easily. He powered clear by four lengths under Callum Rodriguez.

