Oisin Orr off the mark for Archie Watson in Britain as Regheeb proves too good

Oisin Orr rode his first winner for Archie Watson in Britain as Regheeb showed his class in the mile handicap.

The four-year-old was 18th in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot on his last start but defied a weight of 10st 3lb to win comfortably.

He was recording a first success since winning a Lingfield novice last September. Orr was enjoying just his second winner for the Lambourn stable, almost four years on from partnering Glen Shiel to win the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh.

Orr told Racing TV: "He enjoyed taking a lead and won well in the end. He's had some really good runs but so was this. I always felt like I was going to get to them and he quickened up nicely.

"I rode a winner for Archie in Ireland so it's great to get another over here."

Maiden broken

Stratusnine was narrowly beaten on his first two racecourse starts but the Hugo Palmer-trained juvenile got his head in front in the 6f maiden stakes. The 5-6 favourite held off Intrusively to win under Harry Davies.

Ruler rules

Born Ruler continued a good spell for the Sir Mark Prescott stable when justifying 6-5 favouritism to win the 1m2f handicap easily. He powered clear by four lengths under Callum Rodriguez.

Read these next:

'We want people here seeing good horses' - Vetiver lands feature on valuable Premier card

Sam Ewing's red-hot spell continues as he produces Gone For Tea in the nick of time to land feature

Peter and Michael Bowen take aim at ninth Summer Plate as impressive winner joins team of three

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

