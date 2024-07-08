'He was looking down on us' - veteran Judge Earle wins exactly a month on from popular owner's death

The late Gwilym Morris was said to be "looking down" on 12-year-old Judge Earle , who bounced back from 81 and 36-length defeats to win exactly a month on from the owner's death.

The silks of the long-serving jumps owner had been seen only once on the racecourse since Morris's death on June 8, but his wife Carol was at Worcester to see the "amazing" 14-1 upset.

Morris was a long-time supporter of the Peter Bowen stable, with Cheltenham and Aintree winner Mr Ed his best horse, and was hailed as a "grandfather figure" to the trainer's sons Sean and Michael. Both had involvement in Monday's emotional winner, with Sean riding and Michael on the training licence with his father.

Sean Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "It means a lot. Gwilym and Carol were like grandparents and Gwilym passed a few weeks ago now, so it's emotional. It's amazing Carol could come racing and see that. Gwilym would be proud."

Judge Earle had shown quite extraordinary improvement in the 2m7f handicap chase, having finished eighth of 13 at the course two days days before Morris's funeral.

Peter Bowen added: "Gwilym was looking down on us. It's amazing, he did it on the right day with Carol here. They can produce on the right day and he's just done it. Sean was very positive and it's great."

Track debut

Willie Mullins recorded a winner with his first runner at the track when Fine Margin held off Bob Bob Ricard under the trainer's son Patrick in the 2m4f novice hurdle.

Read more...

'He was like a grandfather' - owner Gwilym Morris remembered by Bowen family after Perth Gold Cup victory

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.