The Lost King 'a lovely middle-distance horse for next year' after initial success

Horses by Kingman out of a Frankel mare would excite many, and Andrew Balding will be feeling the same after The Lost King won the 7f novice stakes .

The two-year-old King Power Racing homebred made all under David Probert to beat Godolphin’s Al Misbar, a Blue Point half-brother to the four-time Group 1 winner Battaash, by two and a half lengths.

"He was too green to do himself justice on his first start,” said Probert, who completed a double on the card with Great Chieftain two races later. “But he got an easy lead out there today and kept on finding.

“He'll be a lovely middle-distance horse for next year."

Balding completed a quickfire 57.5-1 double with Cool Hoof Luke in the Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Magical Debut

Although Al Misbar found one too good, Charlie Appleby did walk away from Newmarket with two successes thanks to Magical Trail and Regal Connection , both ridden by Dougie Costello.

The former won the 7f novice stakes on debut by a length and a half and is a Godolphin homebred from the same family as the 2012 Prix Jean Prat winner Aesop’s Fables.

"We came here with a bit of confidence as Magical Trail's homework had been encouraging,” said Appleby. “Dougie said he was in front soon enough but he got taken there by the tailwind.

“She's a nice filly by Blue Point but there are no plans for her as such."

