'The horses are flying' - Jack Channon hits royally good form at the right time as Manila Thriller gets off the mark

Jack Channon expressed his delight with Manila Thriller as she continued the yard's good form before Royal Ascot next week.

Channon is operating at a healthy 23 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight as Manila Thriller’s success in the feature 7f seller provided the trainer with his fifth winner this month.

Manilla Thriller showed significant improvement from her debut run at Windsor and Channon believes she is one for the future.

He said: "She's a nice, big filly who was green first time out like some of mine can be, but we felt she could improve. It was a really nice pot and it was better than winning any novice.

"On a more conventional track she’ll have a bit more speed, but she should hopefully be a nice filly to win a couple of novices with."

Certain Lad (Wolferton Stakes), Metal Merchant (Royal Hunt Cup) and Ferrous (Wokingham Stakes) are likely to lead Channon’s team at the royal meeting and he is hopeful they can all go well.

He added: "Although I'd like to have a few more, it's hard to find that quality of horse to go there. I don't want to go there and make the numbers up, I want to go and compete. We have three who can shake it up and they all go there with outstanding chances.

"The horses are flying, even the ones who are getting beat are running very well. We have to keep them in this form and ensure we keep picking the right races. We have to keep hoping we can advertise ourselves as a yard to persuade owners to send us better horses all the time, it's the only way we'll upgrade."

