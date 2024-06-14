- More
'The horses are flying' - Jack Channon hits royally good form at the right time as Manila Thriller gets off the mark
- 1st9Manila Thriller13/2
- 2nd10Oasis Sunrise13/2
- 3rd3Dukes Of HaatherfavEvens
Jack Channon expressed his delight with Manila Thriller as she continued the yard's good form before Royal Ascot next week.
Channon is operating at a healthy 23 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight as Manila Thriller’s success in the feature 7f seller provided the trainer with his fifth winner this month.
Manilla Thriller showed significant improvement from her debut run at Windsor and Channon believes she is one for the future.
He said: "She's a nice, big filly who was green first time out like some of mine can be, but we felt she could improve. It was a really nice pot and it was better than winning any novice.
"On a more conventional track she’ll have a bit more speed, but she should hopefully be a nice filly to win a couple of novices with."
Certain Lad (Wolferton Stakes), Metal Merchant (Royal Hunt Cup) and Ferrous (Wokingham Stakes) are likely to lead Channon’s team at the royal meeting and he is hopeful they can all go well.
He added: "Although I'd like to have a few more, it's hard to find that quality of horse to go there. I don't want to go there and make the numbers up, I want to go and compete. We have three who can shake it up and they all go there with outstanding chances.
"The horses are flying, even the ones who are getting beat are running very well. We have to keep them in this form and ensure we keep picking the right races. We have to keep hoping we can advertise ourselves as a yard to persuade owners to send us better horses all the time, it's the only way we'll upgrade."
Read these next:
Inspiral set to make surprise switch to Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot
Find out who remains in contention to run on day three of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed
Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- York: 'I was going to pack up at the beginning of the season' - four-horse hobby trainer Ray Craggs springs a shock with Ron O
- Sandown: 'We have to go for a black type race now' - Jamie Insole eyeing up brighter things for 50-1 winner Dividend
- Newbury: 'He'll go on to much better things' - 525,000gns debutant Anno Domini defies trouble in-running to strike for Godolphin
- Yarmouth: 'He's like a pet' - veteran Anif continues Michael Herrington's brilliant year at the track
- Nottingham: 'Let's hope he's half as good' - James Doyle impressed after Aomori City emulates Blue Point on debut
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on next week's races
- Royal Ascot 2024 sign-up offer: claim 100% up to £50 with 10bet's welcome bonus
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout
- York: 'I was going to pack up at the beginning of the season' - four-horse hobby trainer Ray Craggs springs a shock with Ron O
- Sandown: 'We have to go for a black type race now' - Jamie Insole eyeing up brighter things for 50-1 winner Dividend
- Newbury: 'He'll go on to much better things' - 525,000gns debutant Anno Domini defies trouble in-running to strike for Godolphin
- Yarmouth: 'He's like a pet' - veteran Anif continues Michael Herrington's brilliant year at the track
- Nottingham: 'Let's hope he's half as good' - James Doyle impressed after Aomori City emulates Blue Point on debut
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on next week's races
- Royal Ascot 2024 sign-up offer: claim 100% up to £50 with 10bet's welcome bonus
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout