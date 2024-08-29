'The Champagne Stakes is very much on his radar' - George Scott targets Group 2 with unbeaten Bay City Roller after Chelmsford strike

Bay City Roller set up a potential tilt at next month's Betfred Champagne Stakes when maintaining his unbeaten record in the feature 7f novice.

The George Scott-trained juvenile successfully shouldered a 7lb penalty for last month’s debut win at Sandown when fending off Amo Racing’s newcomer Rock D'Oro by three-quarters of a length.

“It’s never easy giving a penalty away, especially when you’ve got some strong connections in the race,” said Scott. “I felt he needed some more game time under his belt before we stepped up into Pattern company and he got it.

“He had to get down and fight a very nice prospect, who’s bred to go on the surface. He knows how to get down and dirty and that’s going to stand him in great stead moving forward.”

Callum Shepherd helped the €320,000 yearling purchase get off the mark in the colours of Clive Washbourn, but the son of New Bay was following up under the same rider in the red and white silks of Victorious Racing.

Shepherd and Scott have enjoyed a superb season for the Shaikh Nasser-owned operation, most notably with Isle Of Jura becoming the first horse to complete the Bahrain Triple Crown prior to his Royal Ascot success in the Hardwicke Stakes as well as a Group 3 victory for Seven Questions on 2,000 Guineas day.

“Shaikh Nasser is obviously a major patron of the yard and has some nice two-year-olds,” said Scott. “Bay City Roller has been working in among those, so he’s seen the horse throughout the year.

“When he went to Sandown and won nicely, he inquired whether he might be for sale and it turned out he was.”

Bay City Roller was cut to 12-1 (from 16) for the Royal Lodge Stakes and 33-1 (from 50) for the Dewhurst with Paddy Power, but a Group 2 on Doncaster's St Leger day is likely to be the next engagement.

“I don't want to run him with firm in the going description,” said Scott. “His mum loved cut, he’s got quite big feet and he’ll be a different horse on soft ground.

“I’d say the Champagne is very much on his radar. From there, it will be a question of whether it’s a sales race or a Group 1.”

