Reportstoday
15:00 Navan

Gavin Cromwell's hot streak continues as Transcendental lands big plunge from 11-2 into 11-8 in sprint

Gavin Cromwell at Cheltenham
Gavin Cromwell: trainer of TranscendentalCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play13 ran
15:00 NavanFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 6fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Transcendental
    fav11/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    14Moltophino
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11Sevensees
    16/1

Transcendental was the big plunge of the day and the gamble was landed in some style, too, with the six-year-old mare making all in the 6f handicap. 

Overnight odds of 11-2 were smashed into 11-8, although there were a few notable non-runners, and the runner-up from Bellewstown on Tuesday evening went one better in decisive fashion. Robert Whearty had matters under control from a long way out and scored by three and three-quarter lengths. 

It continued the red-hot streak of Gavin Cromwell, who sent out three winners at Bellewstown on Wednesday and nine winners in total in the last 12 days. 

Whearty said: "I was expecting a bit more pace in the race. She winged the gates and travelled so well there was no point in fighting her and taking her back. I was comfortable the whole way and she’s won it well.

"I won on her here back in April and the rising ground suits her. The owners are a great bunch of lads, and they get a great kick out of her."

Ebor-winning team strike again

The Ebor-winning team of Henry de Bromhead and Billy Lee won the 5f maiden thanks to a late surge from Town And Country, who got up in the final stride to prevail by a head at 15-2. 

Lee went on to record a double when the Andy Oliver-trained Nothern Sonas dug deep to land the 1m6f handicap at 3-1. 

Gun shoots down rivals

The mile claiming maiden, worth €18,000 in prize-money, went the way of the Tony Mullins-trained Runninsonofagun, who was another to make every post a winning one under Luke McAteer.

'Hopefully he can go on from here' - Charlie Fellowes comes close to a quickfire double after colt eases to success 

