Isle Of Jura provides huge win for George Scott and emotional Callum Shepherd
Isle Of Jura stormed to Royal Ascot success under a jubilant and emotional Callum Shepherd, adding a Hardwicke Stakes to his three lucrative wins in Bahrain over the winter.
Shepherd endured the low of losing the mount on Ambiente Friendly ahead of the Derby and was scoring for the first time at Ascot after 65 losing rides, while trainer George Scott was previously 0-41 at the meeting.
Goliath continued a good week for Francis Graffard in second while Middle Earth stayed on for third.
Shepherd's efforts to hold in the rush of conflicting feelings after he crossed the line ultimately gave way and in a tearful interview, he admitted that the six weeks since being replaced by Robert Havlin after winning the Lingfield Derby Trial had been a major challenge.
"With all the emotions coming out I’m going to struggle to compose myself," said Shepherd, who punched the air as he and Isle Of Jura crossed the line. "He’s been such a special horse to George and the team and for Sheikh Nasser to be here having enjoyed all this success in Bahrain, he’s a very good horse and he just never lets us down. The last six weeks have been quite difficult and that just feels really special.”
Isle Of Jura was bought by Scott and agent Billy Jackson-Stops for Bahrain's Victorious Racing as a once-raced maiden, but is bred to be a good horse and is now taking his connections on quite the ride, as Shepherd acknowledged.
"He’s a very good horse and he’s become incredibly easy to ride," said Shepherd. "He’s super-relaxed stepped up in trip and you can put him anywhere. I’m so fortunate that I got on him in a Thirsk around a year ago this week. The journey he’s taken us all on is amazing. I’m so fortunate to ride him and I couldn’t do it for better people.
"It’s amazing, I’ve dreamed about this for so long and it’s been a real test this week."
