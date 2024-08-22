Racing Post logo
18:25 Leopardstown
18:25 Leopardstown

'The best horse won but it was taken away from him' - controversy as first two places reversed in Vinnie Roe

Kinesiology (white silks): passed the post in front but was demoted to second
Kinesiology (white silks): passed the post in front but was demoted to secondCredit: Patrick McCann
Play8 ran
18:25 LeopardstownFlat Turf, Listed
Distance: 1m 6fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Chemistry
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Kinesiology
    fav2/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Barnso
    10/1

There was drama at the end of the feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vinnie Roe Stakes when the stewards demoted the Shane Foley-ridden Kinesiology to second after he passed the post a neck in front of the Ballydoyle colt Chemistry.

Foley's mount went past the front-running Chemistry inside the two-furlong pole. Once getting there though he began to run about, while Chemistry under Declan McDonogh rallied on the inside rail. 

Both horses came off a true line inside the last furlong, but the key moment was a hefty bump given to McDonogh's mount inside the final 100 yards, and while it did occur very close to the line, the stewards were satisfied that Kinesiology had improved his placing due to the interference and reversed the places.

Shane Foley: Railway Stakes win on Lucky Vega was his fifth Group 1 victory
Shane Foley: rider of the demoted KinesiologyCredit: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Foley was convinced the best horse had been first past the post. The rider said: "He had a good look in front and as far as I'm concerned he was definitely the best horse on the day. The stewards made their decision and they are in charge. 

"There was a bump close to the line, but I felt my horse had the race in safe keeping at that stage. He quickened up past Declan's mount and was just dossing in front. The best horse won but it was taken away from him."

Ballydoyle representative Chris Armstrong said: “Obviously it's not really the way you like to get them, in the stewards' room, but unfortunately that's the way it worked out. He's a big scopey horse and has just taken a bit of time to fill his frame.

"Aidan [O'Brien] thought it was a nice race to start him back in. He's a horse that will go as far as you want, he's very genuine. Declan gave him a very positive ride. He felt there's plenty more in there and he'll come on a lot fitness-wise. There is no immediate plan for him, we'll just find a Group race and step him up. We probably won't see the best of him until next year.”

Read more:

'She's a typical example of her sire' - Aidan O'Brien's praise for Galileo as daughter Content toughs it out in Yorkshire Oaks  

'It's got to be the Cheveley Park and Breeders' Cup' - big autumn targets for Celandine after Lowther win  

'It's so important to get a winner here' - Karl Burke sets Champions Day target for Thunder Run after winning sponsor's race  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

