'The best horse won but it was taken away from him' - controversy as first two places reversed in Vinnie Roe

There was drama at the end of the feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vinnie Roe Stakes when the stewards demoted the Shane Foley-ridden Kinesiology to second after he passed the post a neck in front of the Ballydoyle colt Chemistry.

Foley's mount went past the front-running Chemistry inside the two-furlong pole. Once getting there though he began to run about, while Chemistry under Declan McDonogh rallied on the inside rail.

Both horses came off a true line inside the last furlong, but the key moment was a hefty bump given to McDonogh's mount inside the final 100 yards, and while it did occur very close to the line, the stewards were satisfied that Kinesiology had improved his placing due to the interference and reversed the places.

Foley was convinced the best horse had been first past the post. The rider said: "He had a good look in front and as far as I'm concerned he was definitely the best horse on the day. The stewards made their decision and they are in charge.

"There was a bump close to the line, but I felt my horse had the race in safe keeping at that stage. He quickened up past Declan's mount and was just dossing in front. The best horse won but it was taken away from him."

Ballydoyle representative Chris Armstrong said: “Obviously it's not really the way you like to get them, in the stewards' room, but unfortunately that's the way it worked out. He's a big scopey horse and has just taken a bit of time to fill his frame.

"Aidan [O'Brien] thought it was a nice race to start him back in. He's a horse that will go as far as you want, he's very genuine. Declan gave him a very positive ride. He felt there's plenty more in there and he'll come on a lot fitness-wise. There is no immediate plan for him, we'll just find a Group race and step him up. We probably won't see the best of him until next year.”

