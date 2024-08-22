'It's so important to get a winner here' - Karl Burke sets Champions Day target for Thunder Run after winning sponsor's race

After some near-misses, Karl Burke belatedly got up and running at this year's Ebor Festival when Thunder Run gave owner Steve Parkin victory in his own race.

The mile handicap was run in the name of Clipper, the banner under which his powerful team of horses runs and in which colours this three-year-old fended off his rivals by half a length under David Egan.

It was a welcome change of fortune for Burke, who had had three of his runners at the meeting make the frame before Thunder Run's win, including Lowther Stakes third Leovanni.

"It's so important to get a winner here," said Burke. "Things hadn't quite dropped our way, but they've all run reasonably well. I think this is a very good horse in the making.

"He's still very raw and it wasn't the plan to go out and make it, but David said he jumped out very well and didn't feel they were going quick enough. But if something took him on it probably would've cost him the race – he was on fresh air for the last 100 yards."

It was a third win in five starts for Thunder Run, while Burke also had the third home Holloway Boy. The Balmoral Handicap on British Champions Day at Ascot in October could be next on the radar for both of them.

"That type of race would be perfect for them," the trainer said. "We only ran Thunder Run at Thirsk last time as he needed a penalty to get in. Thank God he didn't win because he might've got beat with a bigger penalty. Holloway Boy ran his usual game race."

Trainer David O'Meara was fined £750 and New Image, who finished 11th, was disqualified after he raced with the incorrect saddle pad. It meant Oisin Murphy weighed in 2lb light.

Diligently upsets the odds

Never back against a willing horse. Diligently was an outsider before the off, looked a virtual no-hoper through the race, but still got the job done in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes.

He started at 22-1, having finished last on his previous start, and traded at 84-1 in running, as 11-8 favourite Arizona Blaze appeared to have it virtually sewn up and touched 1-50.

But Diligently caught the uncatchable, getting up in the final strides under Rossa Ryan in the colours of Jason Goddard to give trainer Clive Cox his second straight victory in the race.

"Arizona Blaze looked like he tired a small bit and when I asked my lad to dig real deep for me he did," the jockey said. "He tries very hard.

"It's good to see an owner like Jason getting rewarded with this sort of prize-money. He buys plenty of yearlings every year for Clive, so it's brilliant."

Cox, who won this race with Dragon Leader last year, was not surprised to see Diligently come good.

"He's a really nice horse," the trainer said. "I thought he'd run really well at Sandown last time, but he got absolutely murdered on the rail and that's why he finished nine lengths behind. He just didn't have any room.

"He clearly put that result well and truly behind him today with a very satisfying reward. He's got a bit of scope to go on for next year as well."

Scenic strolls to Galtres glory

Fresh from Celandine's Lowther Stakes success, Ed Walker doubled up when Scenic eased to Galtres Stakes victory.

The four-year-old finished a well-beaten seventh in this race last year under Oisin Murphy, but the duo avenged that defeat in terrific style when scoring by three and three-quarter lengths.

"It all fell into place today," Walker said. "Oisin rode her in this last year and he was really cross with himself afterwards, but kept it really smooth today."

Scenic could have some lofty targets, including a tilt at Group 1 company, before she heads to the paddocks.

Walker added: "She definitely wants a bit of ease in the ground. The Park Hill is an obvious shout and maybe the Prix Royal-Oak, as she probably won't stay in training next year."

Alfa ace

Alfa Kellenic completed a remarkable five-timer with a thrilling victory in the concluding 7f fillies' handicap.

The Craig Lidster-trained three-year-old repelled the challenge of Queen Of Mougins by a short head to complete her feat, which began at Newcastle in January.

Lidster said: "It's unbelievable. She's such a tough filly and what an accolade for everyone it is. We know she's versatile, but she's been a revelation."

