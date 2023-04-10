Racing Post logo
Take a bow, Paul Townend, that was the greatest ride I have ever seen

Paul Townend salutes the crowd after partnering I Am Maximus to an epic victory
Paul Townend salutes the crowd after partnering I Am Maximus to an epic victoryCredit: Patrick McCann
17:00 Fairyhouse3m 5f Chase, Grade A Handicap
Distance: 3m 5fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    4I Am Maximus
    8/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    26Gevrey
    28/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    20Defi Bleu
    28/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    11Dolcita
    33/1

AP McCoy might have gone too early. "As brilliant a ride as I've ever seen in any horse race," proclaimed the most successful jockey of all time after Paul Townend's Gold Cup-winning steer on Galopin Des Champs last month. 

McCoy may have to revise those thoughts after the same magician managed to pull another rabbit out of his hat in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National. This particular trick was extraordinary and left the audience of 16,165 at Fairyhouse, up 1,100 on last year, truly astonished. 

At Cheltenham, Townend didn't panic and let his horse do the talking. At Fairyhouse, he couldn't let his horse do the talking as it would have got him into awful trouble. He decided to take evasive action and take care of business himself. I Am Maximus was brave, but the man on his back was utterly brilliant. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 10 April 2023
icon
