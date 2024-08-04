Sublime Lazzat makes it six wins on the bounce as he takes Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest while Mill Stream fades

Rapidly-improving three-year-old Lazzat racked up his sixth straight victory with a sublime performance in the ARC Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday.

The Jerome Reynier-trained star, sent off at 10-3, proved in a league of his own in a race dominated by the home team, with last month's July Cup winner Mill Stream fading out of the places in fifth.

Lazzat, who races in the familiar colours of Charyn's owner Nurlan Bizakov, was always prominent under Antonio Orani and accelerated clear impressively to leave Exxtra and Beauvatier trailing in his wake.

Having only made his debut in January, Lazzat enhanced his unbeaten record in no uncertain terms on his first try at the highest level. He had won a brace of Group 3s over 7f and a Listed race over 7½f, but showed the requisite speed on this drop back to 6½f.

"That's just incredible," beamed Reynier. "I was hoping he'd be able to keep a lid on him as long as possible, but he's just taken lengths out of them. We've tried to keep him to easier targets for as long as possible, but he was physically magnificent before the race and his training has been excellent.

"He's entered in the Prix de la Foret, but we're also very tempted by the Golden Eagle in Australia, which is a race that is made to measure for him. We'll see how he comes out of this but the most important thing is to space his races out."

The Andrew Balding-trained Flora Of Bermuda fared best of the visitors by just pipping favourite Mill Stream for fourth under Oisin Murphy.

