Strong Irish team out of luck as Theleme wins French Champion Hurdle

Theleme thwarted a strong challenge from Ireland to land the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil for trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille and rider Gaetan Masure.

The Racing TV Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil has proved a happy hunting ground for challengers from Ireland and Britain in the past but Theleme led home a one-two for the home team on this occasion as he denied last year's winner Hermes Baie in second.

Klassical Dream, one of four runners in the race for trainer Willie Mullins, who was looking for his sixth win in the race, fared best of the challengers in third, with the Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick in fourth.

Feronily, trained by Emmet Mullins, ensured there was no hanging about and, by the time the field embarked on the final circuit, he had built a considerable lead over his rivals under Donagh Meyler.

However, the chasing pack started to close down the back and those who raced from off the pace soon came to the fore, with Theleme and Hermes Baie coming clear between the final two jumps.

Theleme, fourth in the race last year but the winner of three of his four starts since, came out on top this time for owners JDG Bloodstock Services and could be seen in Britain next season.

"That's quite something because that's not his ground," said winning trainer Chaille-Chaille. "He's much better in the autumn. It might change our ideas with him and Cheltenham might suit him."

Klassical Dream, winner of the Grade 1 Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on his previous start, lacked the pace of the front two in the closing stages but nevertheless stayed on well for third under Paul Townend.

Hewick, a winner over fences at Sandown last month, ran another courageous race in fourth, faring best of those who sat close to the pace in the early stages.

