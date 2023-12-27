Special day for Adrian Heskin as he takes advantage of his opportunities with double for Willie Mullins

Adrian Heskin has found winners difficult to come by since returning to Ireland in August, but his link-up with Willie Mullins bore fruit when he rode a double for the champion trainer, with Hauturiere taking the feature Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase.

The former retained rider to the McNeill family began riding out for Mullins shortly after returning to Ireland, but his two rides on this card were his first two rides in public for him.

Hauturiere gave him pretty much an armchair one in the end. The winner travelled to the front travelling best before the second-last, and she readily drew clear of fellow joint-favourite Harmonya Maker. The latter faded to finish third as the winner came home 35 lengths clear of Sainte Dona.

Heskin said: "She settled well. It was lovely to just get a lead and from the third-last I knew she was going best. She just got very competitive with me going down to the second-last and I left her roll on over the last two, but she really committed and jumped them well. It was a good performance on that ground.

"The plan was to follow Harmonya Maker. Sam [Ewing] did his best to slow it up from the ditch down to the second-last, but I was able to get on his tail and he was never able to get in a full breather. My mare took it all in her stride."

Heskin initiated his double in quite contrasting fashion in the opening maiden hurdle, in which favourite Judicieuse Allen came with a withering late run to nail 150-1 newcomer Cooltubrid Eva close home.

"I couldn't get a run early in the straight and the other two got first run, thank God the straight is as long as it is," said Heskin.

He added: "It's fantastic and I'm very grateful to Willie for giving me the opportunities today. When I came back home I knew it wasn't going to be easy. I've got great support from a lot of smaller trainers but it's very difficult for them to be competitive when it comes to the depths of winter. It's great to get a bit of support from the biggest trainer."

Majestic Majeste

The third leg of the Mullins four-timer came via Sa Majeste in the 2m4f conditions hurdle under Simon Torrens, but probably a bigger talking point was the performance of 2022 Grand National winner and last season's Gold Cup fourth Noble Yeats, who finished second and looked as though he needed the run.

Trainer Emmet Mullins said: "It was a good first start back and hopefully there is plenty to improve on. I would think fitness just told in the end and it gives us a bit to work on."

Willie Mullins completed his four-timer and across-the-card seven-timer when Jody Townend made all on 4-9 favourite Hens Tooth in the bumper.

