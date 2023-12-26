'He's very quirky but he's got a massive engine' - Found A Fifty scores as Facile Vega finishes last

The final episode of the Racing Post Novice Chase didn't lack drama, that's for sure.

Found A Fifty jumped out to his right, violently so at the first fence, and nearly crashed out through the rail early on the final circuit too, but he kept galloping and mastered Facile Vega before taking care of a late surge from My Mate Mozzie. This was the day he evolved from a good horse into a very good one and he was slashed into 10-1 (from 50) for the Arkle by Betfair and Paddy Power afterwards.

It was a second Grade 1 win for Bective Stud's Noel and Valerie Moran, who have pumped money and enthusiasm into the game in the last decade. Their first top-level success arrived thanks to the ill-fated Ginto in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle last year.

It was also the highlight of a 53-1 treble for Gordon Elliott, who earlier won the maiden hurdle with King Of Kingsfield and the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle with Kala Conti. He is certainly hanging in there in the trainers' title race.

Facile Vega was 1-2 favourite to give Willie Mullins a tenth win in the race, but finished last. He was hampered by the winner at the first, but still looked like he had his measure after two out. He folded very tamely from the home turn and is now out to as big as 8-1 for the Arkle, having begun the day vying for favouritism.

"I'm obviously disappointed, but there you go," Mullins said. "It was one of those days."

It was indeed one of those days for Mullins, one of those rare days when his ducks struggled to swim.

Elliott usually plays second fiddle to the 17-time champion trainer at this meeting, but not this time.

He said of his 16-5 winner: "He's very quirky but he's got a massive engine. Jack [Kennedy] gave Found A Fifty a wonderful ride. He had to use his head everywhere as he even went to have a look at the rail after the first fence. Most good ones have a little bit of a quirk."

Jack Kennedy claims his 40th Grade 1 success on Found A Fifty Credit: Patrick McCann

On his stable jockey, Elliott added: "He's just a bit different."

Kennedy has always been different and, if he can stay injury free, a first jockeys' championship could be coming his way next May. This was a 40th Grade 1 success for the 24-year-old.

He said: "Found A Fifty had a good look around in front, and I was delighted when Paddy [Mullins, on Facile Vega] switched inside me as his jumping straightened out then. He got slicker. I got a good jump at the second-last and I knew my lad would stay, so I was confident from there on in."

Kennedy gives every horse he rides confidence these days and Found A Fifty always looked like holding on, even though Keith Donoghue tried a smash and grab raid on My Mate Mozzie. He ran another corker and it is not hard to envisage him creeping into contention in a Grand Annual.

However, this was Found A Fifty's day. A dramatic final episode of the Racing Post Novice Chase was won by a horse improving fast and it would be foolish to rule him out of an Arkle where contenders are not exactly falling over themselves in a queue.

