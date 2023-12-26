'I've never looked back since moving to Ireland' - Kieren Buckley rides out claim with double for boss Gavin Cromwell

Kieren Buckley rode out his claim and secured a double for his boss Gavin Cromwell with victories aboard The Other Mozzie and Ask Anything .

The conditional jockey, who joined Cromwell from Nigel Hawke in May 2022, landed the 2m1f maiden hurdle on The Other Mozzie by half a length.

"He can be a bit keen so I was hoping they'd go a good gallop," Buckley told Racing TV. "He's quickened well and won with a bit left up his sleeve."

Buckley secured his double when Ask Anything finished three-quarters of a length clear of Joshua Webb to score for the first time over fences.

"He was good and hardy up to the line," said Buckley. "He didn't jump as well as he can, I'm not sure why, maybe because it was a messy race."

On riding out his claim, he added: "This is a big deal. Since I moved over to Ireland from England I've never looked back and I'm grateful."

Off the mark

Mossy Fen Park scored at the second time of asking when justifying favouritism in the 2m4f maiden hurdle for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

The four-year-old, who cost £200,000, was partnered by Darragh O'Keeffe with stable jockey Rachael Blackmore booked to ride at Leopardstown.

"He's a smashing, big horse," said O'Keeffe. "It was a messy race and he nearly lost ground at the second-last after giving it so much air, but he picked up really well in the end. I'm delighted he's got it done and he should be some chaser."

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.