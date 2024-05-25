So how good is Notable Speech? Sean Levey reckons Rosallion can take revenge in a rematch at Royal Ascot

In 2010, when Canford Cliffs rocketed to a mesmerising triumph in the Irish 2,000 Guineas for Richard Hannon snr, Sean Levey trailed in last for the second year running on an Aidan O'Brien-trained outsider. Fourteen years later, Levey played a more prominent role, this time denying his former boss and delivering Irish Classic glory to the Hannon family again.

Canford Cliffs gave Hannon his third success in the Irish Classic and his son and namesake deserves immense credit for sending over two high-class colts to the race this season , although in hindsight only one would have sufficed.

Rosallion looked a high-class colt when finishing runner-up to Notable Speech at Newmarket but today he looked a star. The ferocious gallop set on the Rowley Mile in the 2,000 Guineas allowed him to settle beautifully, but the complexion of today's race was markedly different and he had to delve into reserves only the best have.