'She's so tough' - Stewards' and Ayr Gold Cups on the cards for Alfa Kellenic after she completes brilliant four-timer

Alfa Kellenic could tackle Britain's biggest sprint handicaps this year after she completed a remarkable four-timer with a thrilling success in the 6f Ayr Gold Cup Trial.

The Craig Lidster-trained three-year-old arrived at the track on a 9lb higher mark after impressively winning at York last month, but defied that when battling to a short-head victory under Tom Eaves.

"She's going the right way," Lidster said. "The win at York was something else and she outlines how great training can be. You just cannot fault her.

"She's so tough and you'd love every horse to have her mentality. Tom gave her a super ride and it was great to see her giving it her all against the older horses."

Alfa Kellenic, who is owned by the Good Racing Company, former top-class jockey Paul Hanagan and Sky Sports Racing broadcaster Simon Mapletoft, could now be on course for Glorious Goodwood, as well as a possible return to Ayr for the big race itself in September.

Lidster added: "We've got an entry in the Stewards' Cup and we'd like to be taking on Listed races this season too. The Ayr Gold Cup is certainly not out of the question either."

She completed a double for Eaves, who also scored on Gimcrack Stakes entry King's Call in the opening 6f novice.

Waugh win

Amie Waugh rode her first winner of the year at the track when Sound Of Iona ended a lean spell in the 6f handicap.

Read these next:

John Smith's Cup: 'It's a race I've always wanted to win' - joy for Jack Mitchell as Enfjaar leads home Roger Varian one-two

'That meant a lot today' - Group-race joy for PJ McDonald after injury return as Flora Of Bermuda blossoms in Summer Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.