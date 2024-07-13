John Smith's Cup: 'It's a race I've always wanted to win' - joy for Jack Mitchell as Enfjaar leads home Roger Varian one-two

Roger Varian fired two leading hopes at the 65th running of the John Smith's Cup and it spectacularly paid off as Enfjaar stormed to success from stablemate Botanical in the historic handicap.

Varian believed it was hard to split the duo ahead of the contest, but the Shadwell-owned Enfjaar stamped his authority over his yard companion when clearing away to win by a length and three quarters under Jack Mitchell.

It was a second John Smith's Cup for Varian – a decade after Farraaj gave him his first – but a breakthrough one for Mitchell, who relished the celebrations when crossing the line.

"It's always a race I've wanted to win, and to do it for Roger and Shadwell, it was lovely to reward them with a big one," he said. "He tanked into it and is a completely different horse this year.

"He had a couple of minor issues last year but you couldn't stop him racing because of it. But a bit of time, gelding him and growing up has seen his mentality change."

The four-year-old made a winning return under Mitchell at Chelmsford last month and the victory was extra special for the duo, as they regularly complete work together at Varian's Newmarket yard.

"I rode him quite a bit last year and the year before, but this year he's changed completely," Mitchell added. "He hit the line strong but I could've done with another horse taking me to a furlong out as we came there too well. I counted to ten before I went, but he'd have stuck on no matter what."

It was a second John Smith's Cup success in the last three runnings for Sheikha Hissa's Shadwell operation. Their 2022 hero, Anmaat, went on to strike at the highest level.

"We're really chuffed," Shadwell's representative Richard Hills said. "He had bone bruising among some other things last year, but Jack rode him in work last week and he looked good.

"This was a tough race, though, but we won it two years ago with a horse who went and won a Group 1. I'm not saying this fella will, but I hope he will!"

Shadwell have also landed the last two runnings of York's best race, the Juddmonte International, and Hills added: "Sheikha Hissa keeps telling me it's her lucky track! We're blessed to have nice horses to come and win races here.

"We'll reassess and see where the handicapper puts him, but he'll probably be into Group races now. There's lots of lovely races in Britain and abroad. He's exciting."

Despite not partnering Botanical, who was sent off the 9-2 favourite, Mitchell was proud of his efforts too for his trusted ally Varian. Newmarket trainers also scooped third and fourth courtesy of the Michael Bell-trained Tony Montana and Kingfisher King for William Haggas.

"It's no mean feat for Roger and both horses ran extremely well," Mitchell said. "Botanical had course form before, which counts for a lot, and the rain coming suited him. The horses are in great form and the Newmarket yards were under a bit of a cloud, but they're coming good now."

