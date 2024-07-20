'We had him his whole life' - Dickin family pay tribute to Thomas Crapper after death of popular jumps star

Thomas Crapper , the rags-to-riches jumps star who became a popular name in the sport for a number of years, has died at the age of 17.

He was bought by trainer Robin Dickin for just £1,000 as a foal but went on to win £135,000 on the track, winning seven times including the prestigious Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury by 20 lengths.

Thomas Crapper was a regular at Cheltenham, running 16 times at the course and placing three times at the festival. He also enjoying a memorable double when winning at the October and November meeting in the 2013.

He spent almost all of his life at the Dickin's family stable but spent his final few weeks on a hunting holiday with a family friend at Ludlow, sustaining a life-ending heart attack in a field.

Harriet Dickin, who took over training from her father in May 2022, said: "He had a great life, going hunting and stuff after racing. He had such a iconic name so built up a following, we only paid £1,000 for him as a foal and we had him his whole life. He was such a lovely horse and we had so many good days.

"He was owned by a syndicate who only paid a little bit and followed him around and he never cost them a penny.

"The Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury was a highlight, that was a brilliant day. The other standout is his last win at Southwell because everyone thought he was done but he proved them wrong and then ran really well at Sandown on his start after that."

Charlie Poste rode Thomas Crapper on 47 of his 50 starts including in his early days when it took him eight races to get off the mark at Worcester in October 2012.

He would go on to flourish the following season and chased home subsequent three-time Grade 1 winner Don Poli when second in the Martin Pipe. He filled the same spot at the Cheltenham Festival a season later when sent off 6-1 favourite for the 2m4½f novice handicap chase. He chased home Irish Cavalier.

The following April he boasted victory in a 2m4f handicap at Newbury and repeated the success over the course and distance when a 20-length winner of the Greatwood Gold Cup in March 2017 at the age of ten. Just 12 days later he finished in the frame at Cheltenham again, finishing fourth behind Road To Respect in the Plate.

Read these next:

Thomas Crapper: 'They bought him for £8,000 and he won them nearly £140,000'

'It's like being centre-circle at a Euros game' - Ed Chamberlin hails 'great insight' of ITV's new jump racing series

'I felt like I was taking off' - King George thrills and spills light up opening episode of Champions: Full Gallop

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.