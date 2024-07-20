Jockey Club sells off 'non-core' land at Haydock for 84-house development

Jockey Club Racecourses (JCR) has announced it has completed the sale of land on Haydock racecourse's site for housing.

After outline planning consent for the 6.55-acre area was secured from Wigan Council, JCR has sold land at Haydock previously used as an overflow car park to Rowland Homes for an 84-house development.

According to JCR, building on the "non-core" land, known as the ‘Shark’s Fin’ due to its shape, will not affect racing at the track.

Stuart Mitchell, JCR's managing director of group property, said: "Having secured outline planning, we are pleased to get this sale completed and recycle the capital back into the business and British horseracing.

"Racecourses are inherently beautiful, open pieces of land and provide unique and attractive environments for new housing. We look forward to Rowland Homes bringing forward this quality project, including a range of three- and four-bedroom family homes, both semi-detached and detached."

British racing's largest commercial group was advised by global real estate services provider Savills on the sale.

It was revealed at the planning stage the development will be separate from the racecourse with its own access route. Two houses owned by JCR will be demolished to make way for the new homes.

Mitchell added: "This sale forms part of the Jockey Club’s wider real estate strategy to drive capital realisation and new rental income through asset and development management, on non-core racing land, as well as considering where our racing infrastructure can be improved and upgraded.

"It's important to us to imagine racecourses not just as world-class sporting venues but also as exciting destinations for consumers of tomorrow to live, work and play."

