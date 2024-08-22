- More
Analysis: imagine how good Content will be when she learns to chill - the Breeders' Cup looks right up her street
- 1st5Contentfav3/1
- 2nd8You Got To Me9/2
- 3rd1Emily Upjohn7/2
Two of the females who fought out a terrific finish to the Yorkshire Oaks look about as straightforward as trying to put together a wardrobe from Ikea. No set of instructions would ever be enough for either of them, no matter how detailed they were.
Content seems to want to go a million miles an hour from the second the stalls open and needs all of Ryan Moore's caressing to calm down, while Emily Upjohn is a powerful lady who doesn't like to be told what to do and rarely listens anyway.
The one thing both are blessed with is talent, so no matter what happened during the first mile of the race, you always got the impression they were going to have a big say at the business end. And so it proved.
Reports
Last updated
