'She just loves it' - Zambella saunters home for eighth mares' Listed chase win

The ever-dependable Zambella won her eighth mares' Listed chase after landing the Boylesports Houghton Mares' Chase for the third year in a row.

As in 2021, the Carlisle Listed race was salvaged at Aintree and Zambella proved to be right at home again as she powered her way to a 17-length success under Daryl Jacob.

Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the even-money favourite is closing in on £300,000 in prize-money after winning for the 12th time overall.

"She just loves it and seems in as good a form as ever," said the owners' racing manager Anthony Bromley. "She likes to make the running but the grey horse went off in front, although she was just happy leading her group."

The eight-year-old enjoyed the perfect warm-up for her big target in what could be her last season, as she is set to head to Doncaster next for the Yorkshire Silver Vase, a race she has won for the last two years.

"Doncaster over Christmas is her Gold Cup as that's the most valuable mares' chase, apart from the Cheltenham Festival," said Bromley.

"There's Huntingdon after that and then we'll have to have a think, as we've done the Cheltenham Festival three times and can't do it, and she might be getting covered by March.

"It might be her last season as she's a broodmare prospect as well and she's done plenty for us."

Pembroke home alone

Pembroke , handed a walkover at Warwick last month, certainly earned his corn this time after crossing the line in ultra-slow motion as the only finisher in a gruelling running of the 2m4f beginners' chase.

The Dan Skelton-trained 6-4 winner came home on the long run-in tired and alone after all his three rivals were pulled up.

"It was pretty attritional stuff," said Skelton. "He got on his own and it was just a case of making it to the winning line. It wasn't particularly great viewing, but our sport throws up different conditions and you have to deal with them."

Pembroke en route to winning the 2m4f beginners' chase Credit: John Grossick

Pembroke was highly tried over hurdles – he was sent off favourite for last season's County Hurdle – and Skelton believes he is capable of better over fences granted the right conditions.

"He's a talented horse but things aren't easy for him," the trainer said. "Proper soft ground is very important to him as it slows the race down and gives him time at the obstacles. He's got a big engine and it's all going to come together one day. He'll go to Lingfield for a two-mile chase at the Millions meeting."

Double strike

Paul Nicholls won the Listed juvenile hurdle for the fourth time in seven years as the exciting Liari followed up his debut success at Wincanton.

"He's a gorgeous horse who has improved since his last run and will keep improving," the trainer said. "He'll have an entry in the Triumph, but there are plenty of other races in the spring and he needs looking after."

Nicholls saddled a double in the closing two races after winning the 2m4f handicap hurdle with Sonigino , who could head for the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton in January.

Read these next:

Chambard 40-1 for Grand National after providing amateur Lucy Turner with 'absolute dream' success in Becher Chase



All goes to plan for Henderson as 'attacker' Jonbon battles to a fifth Grade 1 win in the Tingle Creek

'Unique' veteran Not So Sleepy cashes in on Constitution Hill absence to become oldest winner of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.