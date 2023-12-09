Jonbon battles to a fifth Grade 1 win in the Tingle Creek but Champion Chase odds left unchanged
Jonbon recorded a fifth Grade 1 victory with a brave performance to defeat Edwardstone and land the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.
Trainer Nicky Henderson had taken out star horses Constitution Hill and Shishkin due to the ground on the hurdles track at Sandown but the JP McManus-trained runner handled conditions well to rally up the hill and finish strongest.
The victory was not as smooth as Jonbon's nine-and-a-half-length win on his comeback in the Shloer Chase. He had to be pushed along on the turn for home to take on front-running Haddex Des Obeaux but showed determination to seal the win.
His odds of 5-2 for the Champion Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival were left unchanged by Paddy Power. El Fabiolo heads the betting at 11-10.
Jockey Nico de Boinville told ITV Racing: "He was an absolute superstar there on ground which was more testing than ideal. It was a tough one because I didn't want to commit but he was jumping so well. He was electric over the Railway [fences], probably because the ground is a bit better there. I'm delighted with him.
"He's handled the ground fine but it takes a race-hardened horse to go and win around there."
The win completes a hat-trick in the race for Nicky Henderson with outstanding two-milers Sprinter Sacre (2012) and Altior (2018) also on the roll of honour.
"He did absolutely nothing wrong at all," Henderson told ITV Racing. "He jumped great and the way he moves he's a better horse on better ground but he coped with it. A classy horse will cope with anything and he does that.
"There are only two options: the Game Spirit and the Clarence House and I suspect we'll have one run."
Jonbon took his career record to 13 wins from 15 starts with only Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo finishing ahead of him.
