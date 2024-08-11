'It was his first time at this trip and he was very good' - Al Riffa cut to 14-1 for Arc after landing Grosser Preis von Berlin

Al Riffa was cut for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after recording his first success in nearly two years in the Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle .

The four-year-old, winning at Group 1 level for the second time, two years on from his National Stakes success, went one better having finished a length behind City Of Troy when second in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month.

The Wootton Bassett colt was also running at a mile and a half for the first time, but he made a seamless transition, moving well from a prominent position before powering clear in the straight to beat Narrativo by five lengths. The performance earned him quotes of 14-1 (from 25) for the Arc.

Alpinista beat Torquator Tasso to land this prize in 2021 , with the runner-up going on to win the Arc later that season before Sir Mark Prescott's mare was successful at Longchamp the following year. The market for this year's Arc is headed by Look De Vega, while Al Riffa will be one of Ireland's main contenders along with Opera Singer for Joseph's father Aidan.

The winning trainer said: "It's been a wonderful day and Al Riffa put up a really good performance so we're very proud. Dylan gave the horse a fantastic ride. He's had a busy season so far, racing in France, Britain, America and now Germany, so I think he'll have a little rest and then be prepared for the Arc."

Victory was a second success at the top level for McMonagle, whose breakthrough came aboard Al Riffa two years ago.

"It's my first time in Germany so it's great to come here with such a live chance in a big race," said the winning rider.

"He's a special horse who gave me my first Group 1 winner as a two-year-old. He had a little setback last year, but he's come back as good as ever. It was his first time at this distance and he was very good.

"I always thought he'd improve for the step up in trip and he was a good second to City Of Troy last time. He showed what he can do there."

In contrast, the race was a disappointing result for Charlie Appleby with his King Of Conquest finishing last of the seven runners.

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (October 6, Longchamp)

William Hill: 7-2 Look De Vega, 8 Sosie, 10 Opera Singer, 12 City Of Troy, 14 Los Angeles, 16 Al Riffa, Continuous. Delius, Economics, Shin Emperor, Sparkling Plenty, White Birch, 20 Auguste Rodin, Bluestocking, Mqse De Sevigne, Survie

