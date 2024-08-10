'There's going to be some celebration now' - Hayley Turner does it again as late show seals Shergar Cup glory

Scott Burton reports live on the Shergar Cup as it happened . . .

Hayley Turner dropped New Image's head on the line to deny teammate Joanna Mason and Yantarni in the final race of the Shergar Cup, sealing both team honours for the Ladies and her own individual victory in the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle, which she took on countback after tying South Africa's Rachel Venniker on 35 points.

The one-two for the Ladies team took them from last to first in the standings and ensured they retained the Cup on 71 points, 11 clear of Europe.

"There's going to be some celebration now," said Turner, who was cheered in by many of her extended family after she was forced to switch New Image around Yanntari in the closing stages.

A one-two in the final race propelled the Ladies team to an unlikely Shergar Cup win Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Final team standings after race three

71pts Ladies

60pts Europe

58pts Rest of the World

55pts Great Britain and Ireland

Final standings in the Alistair Haggas Silver Saddle

35pts Hayley Turner (two wins)

35pts Rachel Venniker (one win)

28pts Billy Loughnane (one win)

28pts Jose-Luis Borrego (no wins)

Race five: Shergar Cup goes to the final race as Murzabayev win allows Europe to draw level

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev missed out on his intended Shergar Cup debut last year due to administrative complications but he made up for that disappointment in some style when driving home 12-1 chance Going Remote to score by a neck from Rachel Venniker on Champagne Prince

In doing so he put Europe up to 55 points in the team standings, level with a Great Britain and Ireland side which drew a blank in the Classic.

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev recorded a "special" first victory at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Venniker could have gone a long way towards sealing victory in the race for Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle awarded to the leading rider had she managed to score a second win on the card, but second place means she is instead tied on 28 points with Billy Loughnane.

Both jockeys hold strong chances in the last, with Venniker set to partner Carrythone and Loughnane aboard the veteran Bless Him.

Race four: Billy Loughnane strikes on impressive Jarraaf as Great Britain and Ireland surge into Shergar Cup lead

Billy Loughnane rides Jarraff to Shergar Cup success Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Great Britain and Ireland had to wait for the fourth race before posting a win on the Shergar Cup board but, when it finally arrived, it was in emphatic fashion as Billy Loughnane coasted to success aboard the progressive Jarraaf in the Sprint over 6f.

Contesting his first Shergar Cup, Loughnane rode Jarraaf with the confidence that he might still be ahead of the handicapper despite an 8lb rise for his course and distance win last month, and backers at 5-6 never had much cause for concern.

Trained by Owen Burrows for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Jarraaf looks set for promotion to pattern company, with Loughnane observing: "He's very big but very strong to go with it and he's got a lovely attitude.

"It [the Shergar Cup] is a lovely thing to be part of and hopefully this will get me back in contention [to be top rider]."

Great Britain and Ireland surged to the front of the team standings on 55 points, while Loughnane leads the race for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the leading rider, courtesy of a second-placed finish in race one to go with his win here.

Race three: 'Huge honour' for Rachel King as she strikes for Rest of the World

Rachel King produced a beautifully smooth finish aboard 9-2 shot Insanity in the 1m4f Challenge as the Rest of the World reclaimed top spot at the halfway stage of the Shergar Cup.

Born in Britain but now firmly established among the elite of the Australian weighing room, King appeared to be travelling all over Jose Luis Borrego on Dream Harder, but she needed to hold the Alan King-trained Insanity together in the closing stages, as the runner-up refused to go down without a considerable fight.

"It's a huge honour to be here, to ride for Alan is very special and to win is even better," said King, who was registering the Rest of the World's second winner from the opening three races.

Remarkably Great Britain and Ireland are level with them on 35 points despite having yet to pass the line in front, while Europe moved past the Ladies in a table where only 12 points separates the top from the bottom, with 15 available for each of the last three race wins.

Race two: Shergar Cup legend Hayley Turner dictates from the front to land stayers' race for the Ladies team

Hayley Turner riding Ranch Hand (left) to win he Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Hayley Turner ensured that her 17th appearance in the Shergar Cup would be marked with a victory – her tenth in this unique competition – as she dictated terms from the front aboard Ranch Hand in the stayers' race .

The captain of the Ladies Team was already the all-time leading points scorer in the Shergar Cup on 332 heading into today's event, and Turner kept just enough up her sleeve to repel the challenge of Great Britain and Ireland's Seamie Heffernan on Beamish.

"I usually come from behind on the straight mile here at Ascot so I thought I'd mix things up and go from the front over two miles," joked Turner, whose maximum 15 points was supplemented by Marie Velon's fast-finishing effort in fourth on Spirit Mixer to push the Girls team onto the heels of Great Britain and Ireland after two of the six races.

Race one: South African Rachel Venniker strikes for the Rest of the World team on her first ride in Britain

Rachel Venniker and Holkham Bay (yellow) win the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Rachel Venniker got the Rest of the World team off to the perfect start when steering the well-backed favourite Holkham Bay to an easy success in the opening dash .

On her first start in Britain, South African Venniker enjoyed smooth sailing in behind as Alberto Sanna recovered from a stumble coming out of the stalls to set a blistering pace aboard Night On Earth

Holkham Bay pulled well clear of Kylian and Dream Composer, who both contributed valuable points to the Great Britain and Ireland team.

Venniker, who works for former riding legend Michael Roberts, said: "The horse did it all and I'm just so proud I could win a race here. What a remarkable feeling to be able to make South Africa proud and the boss proud too."

