‘I probably won’t get home early tonight!’ - Hayley Turner makes Shergar Cup history ahead of celebratory Sugababes concert
Hayley Turner created Shergar Cup history on Saturday when she became the first jockey to win three Alistair Haggis Silver Saddles, and she did it in dramatic fashion.
The Shergar Cup’s most successful rider got up in a photo finish onboard New Image in the finale, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, to tie with Rachel Venniker on 35 points, but her two victories on the day meant she won on countback.
This latest top jockey title pulls her clear of Fran Berry, Gerald Mosse and Richard Hughes, all of whom won two Silver Saddles.
“It was quite tight the whole meeting, which works quite well,” said Turner. “I don’t think the Shergar Cup brings out the best in me, I just think the trainers get given me. I don’t get as many opportunities, so at this meeting they don’t get a choice! The horses have helped me win these races.”
The 41-year-old rider made her Shergar Cup debut in 2006 when part of the victorious Great Britain and Ireland team, and she has Haggis to thank for her first appearance.
She said: “It was actually Alistair Haggis, who is sadly no longer with us, who got me involved in the Shergar Cup in the first place. It was back when there were two teams and he thought that having a girl in each team was a good idea.
“I joined the Great Britain and Ireland team and Emma-Jayne Wilson went with the Rest of the World. Since then, it’s just grown and now it’s a 50-50 split between male and female jockeys. The girls are holding their own as well."
Turner's victories on New Image in the finale and Ranch Hand in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers helped guide the Ladies team that included Joanna Mason and debutante Marie Velon to a fourth Shergar Cup success in six runnings and a fifth overall.
“We knew it was going to be close, and that’s what makes the meeting so much fun because it always keeps you guessing,” the Group 1-winning jockey said. “It’s great, especially in this country where we are probably a little bit behind with female riders.
“It’s just snowballing. Since I started, female riders have been getting a lot more chances and the standard of their riding is better. I’m just so proud of them all.”
How will Turner celebrate her latest Shergar Cup win? The Sugababes and Scouting For Girls will have to do.
“We’ve got our wristbands for the concert as well,” she said. “So I probably won’t be getting home early tonight!”
Shergar Cup:
'Those stereotypes have gone out the window' - female riders shine at Shergar Cup as Turner seals another win for Ladies team
A betting ring blunder is just a small story at a Shergar Cup where Turner and King shone
