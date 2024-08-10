Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:42 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:42 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

A betting ring blunder is just a small story at a Shergar Cup where Turner and King shone

Rachel King becomes a Shergar Cup winner on Insanity
Rachel King becomes a Shergar Cup winner on InsanityCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Not for the first time, it was Hayley Turner who stole the Shergar Cup show, yet this was a day that delivered any number of strong stories. One of them concerned a homecoming queen who happened to be a King.

Back in 2014, when Rachel King quit Britain for Australia, frustrated that she "just couldn't get a go" as a jockey, Turner had already made it. In 2008 she had become the first woman to ride 100 winners in a British calendar year. Three years later she made history as the first female jockey to land a Group 1 outright when claiming the July Cup. Turner was rewriting the record books and changing perceptions but for King the breaks just would not come. After ten years away, we were reminded that Australia's gain was our loss.

Turner lifted the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the third occasion, stealing the trophy when also stealing the card's final race in the final stride aboard New Image. With Joanna Mason a short-head behind her in second, the Ladies team was crowned Dubai Duty Shergar Cup winners. It was, however, another female rider, this one representing the Rest of the World team, who received the prize for the afternoon's best ride.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Senior writer

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers