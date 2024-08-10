A betting ring blunder is just a small story at a Shergar Cup where Turner and King shone

Not for the first time, it was Hayley Turner who stole the Shergar Cup show, yet this was a day that delivered any number of strong stories. One of them concerned a homecoming queen who happened to be a King.

Back in 2014, when Rachel King quit Britain for Australia, frustrated that she "just couldn't get a go" as a jockey, Turner had already made it. In 2008 she had become the first woman to ride 100 winners in a British calendar year. Three years later she made history as the first female jockey to land a Group 1 outright when claiming the July Cup. Turner was rewriting the record books and changing perceptions but for King the breaks just would not come. After ten years away, we were reminded that Australia's gain was our loss.

Turner lifted the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the third occasion, stealing the trophy when also stealing the card's final race in the final stride aboard New Image. With Joanna Mason a short-head behind her in second, the Ladies team was crowned Dubai Duty Shergar Cup winners. It was, however, another female rider, this one representing the Rest of the World team, who received the prize for the afternoon's best ride.