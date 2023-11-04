Rachel King and Declan Bates do Britain and Ireland proud with Group 1 triumphs at Flemington

Success for Britain and Ireland at the Breeders' Cup was swiftly followed by further cause for celebration at Flemington, where jockeys Rachel King and Declan Bates enjoyed their biggest triumphs since emigrating to Australia with Group 1 victories on the opening day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

King, last a winner on home soil as an amateur at Wolverhampton in 2013, landed the £1.1 million Coolmore Stud Stakes aboard star sprinter Ozzmosis, while Bates, a one-time Irish-based jump jockey who then switched to the Flat in Britain, executed a sensational front-running ride on Pride Of Jenni in the TAB Empire Rose Stakes.

Although the winner of four previous Group 1 prizes, King - whose final job in Britain was as racing secretary to Clive Cox - had no hesitation in placing the Coolmore at the top of her honour roll.

"The Melbourne Cup was the only Australian race I had heard of before coming here, so to win a race like this at the Melbourne Cup Carnival is very special," said King.

She added: "I just couldn't get a go in Britain. It's very different there now, and so many girls have paved the way, but I struggled. I came here for a working holiday, saw how many girls were doing well and decided I would have a go. I thought if it didn't work I could go back to England - but that was ten years ago and I'm glad I stuck it out."

Also pleased to have made the move is Bates, who poached a huge lead on Pride Of Jenni and managed to keep a length of it at the line. Alcohol Free, a four-time Group 1 winner in Britain before being sold for £5.67 million, remains without a win in Australia after finishing fifth.

Declan Bates shows his delight after winning the Empire Rose Stakes on Pride Of Jenni Credit: Pat Scala

"That was the plan and I just wanted to execute it," said Bates of his tour de force in the saddle, adding: "I've been here eight and a half years now. I rode over jumps in Ireland and then as apprentice to Dave Evans in England for a couple of seasons. I'm going a bit better here than I ever did at home."

There was an English angle to the Empire Rose, given David Eustace trains the filly alongside Ciaron Maher. Another Englishman, Chris Waller's assistant Charlie Duckworth, was doing the talking after Riff Rocket justified 6-5 favouritism in the Victoria Derby, although only by a short-head.

As was the case when winning last week's Cox Plate on Romantic Warrior, James McDonald thought he he had been beaten when crossing the line. In a further case of deja-vu, the rival defeated by McDonald was trained by the Lindsay Park team of Ben, Will and JD Hayes, Apulia assuming the role filled by Mr Brightside at Moonee Valley.

"I thought I was done to a dinner on the line," said McDonald, whose Classic winner represents Debbie Kapitis, most famously part-owner of Winx and also now the owner of the extremely generous prize gifted by the Derby sponsor, Australian wine producer Penfolds.

Duckworth said: "They get an entire barrel of wine worth $160,000. The fact it is going to just one family and not a syndicate of people means they'll have plenty of red wine to go round."

