Unquestionable runs out an impressive winner to lead home Aidan O'Brien 1-2 in Juvenile Turf

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore have become the irresistible force in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf and earned their sixth success in the event thanks to Unquestionable on Friday.

Racing in the colours of Al Shaqab Racing, he was due to be ridden by Frankie Dettori, but he was replaced by Moore when O'Brien's first string River Tiber was scratched.

A son of Wootton Bassett owned in partnership with the Coolmore partners, the winner landed a Curragh maiden in May before a second and fourth in the Railway and Phoenix Stakes.

He produced a fine effort last month at Longchamp in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere when second to Rosallion and went one better, beating stablemate Mountain Bear and My Boy Prince.

Wrote, George Vancouver, Hit It A Bomb, Mendelssohn and Victoria Road were the previous Juvenile Turf aces for O'Brien, who said: "I'm delighted for everyone. River Tiber was withdrawn and I was gutted for the owners, while Dylan's [McMonagle] horse Mountain Bear ran a stormer.

"It's very tough to win here, but I'm delighted for the lads as they put so much into it. It's hard to explain because when things start bad [River Tiber missing out], it usually goes down because there are a lot of areas you can't control.

"Sometimes things fall for you and sometimes they don't but Ryan gave him a beautiful ride."

O'Brien, who has swept all before him in Europe, was winning a 17th Breeders' Cup race, which is some going considering D Wayne Lukas - a doyen of American racing - holds the record with 20.

Moore was recording a 13th victory at the meeting and said: "I had a bit of speed underneath me and was able to get to the rail, while I was happy at every stage. He's a Wootton Bassett and we thought a lot of him and River Tiber [also by the sire], but this fella ran well in the Lagardere. If things worked out better that day, I think he could have won. The winner is a really nice horse, but my lad has done that nicely.

"Aidan knows the right type to bring to this race and I'm delighted he and the second ran so well. I'm sorry for Frankie missing the ride but things fell for me."

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.