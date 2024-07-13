'Professional' Starlust cut to 8-1 for Nunthorpe after classy City Walls triumph

Starlust surged into the reckoning for next month's Nunthorpe Stakes at the Ebor festival with a fine performance in the Listed City Walls Stakes.

The Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old was a Group 3 winner as a juvenile, as well as finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint, and put his disappointing Commonwealth Cup effort behind him when winning by a length and a half.

Winning jockey Hector Crouch said: "That was very pleasing, he seems to enjoy the track. Everything went very smoothly and we're very happy with that performance. He seems to be getting quicker as he gets older and is turning into a professional sprinter."

It was a second track success of the season for Starlust, having won a competitive handicap on the Knavesmire in May, and he was cut to 8-1 (from 16) for the Coolmore-backed Nunthorpe by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power.

He was also trimmed by both firms to 5-1 (from 8) for the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Crouch added: "The Hays always like to pitch them in at the proper races and I'll leave it to Ralph, but I'm sure he's earned his place in the Nunthorpe if they wish to go there."

Crouch doubled up on the card aboard Ray Vonn in the concluding 6f handicap.

Brilliant Blue does it again

Blue For You simply loves the card's mile handicap and he landed successive wins in the contest under Danny Tudhope.

The David O'Meara-trained six-year-old, who was also runner-up two years ago, bounced back from a poor run in the Royal Hunt Cup last month when denying Northern Express by a length and a quarter. He was cut by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power to 12-1 (from 16) for next month's Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood.

Blue For You (white cap): put his best foot forward again at York Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Meara said: "We've tried him at Ascot a few times and it's never worked, but he's bounced back from a terrible run there. It's horses for courses and he normally shows his best here.

"We'll do the same thing as last year and go to Goodwood and then come back for the mile race here at the Ebor meeting. It's impossible to know why horses like certain racecourses, but York's a great track to choose to do so."

McDonald's dream return

PJ McDonald continued his brilliant return from injury when Alsakib held off his rivals to land the Silver Cup.

It was a second Group 3 success at York on consecutive days for McDonald, who only returned from four and a half months out on Thursday, and trainer Andrew Balding. The four-year-old was cut to 8-1 (from 14) for next month's Ebor by Betfair Sportsbook.

"It's been a dream start back," McDonald said. "When you get a chance to get on these horses you have to be so grateful and hopefully I can make hay now.

"This lad tested me a bit, but we knew he'd enjoy the ground and would stay."

In-form jockey

Shane Gray took his red-hot strike-rate in the last fortnight to 29 per cent with East Tyrone's narrow success in the 6f nursery.

