'Outstanding' Choose A Copper gets off the mark for Grand National-winning trainer and jockey

Last season's Grand National-winning duo Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox advertised their fine form with the encouraging win of Choose A Copper in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

Russell and Fox have operated at 22 and 21 per cent strike-rates in the past fortnight and this £95,000 buy made a pleasing impression when defeating All Ways And Ever by three and a half lengths. He is owned by Thunder Holdings Ltd and the trainer, who lost their Scottish National hero Mighty Thunder in the spring.

"He's an outstanding horse," said Russell. "He moves really well and if you lead him you have to run to keep up with him. Working him at home, he goes like a stayer but he has power and a bit of pace so for a long-distance prospect to win over two miles is good.

"It's nice to have another good horse in these silks and I own a bit of him which is even better. There were a few people interested in him but Colin and Nicola [Drysdale, owners] decided they wanted most of him and I said I'd take a leg and I'm glad I did – he's definitely worth it.

"He's a little bit green, he needs a bit of experience. I can't wait for him to go chasing but I'll have to be patient about that."

Double delight

Sam and Stuart Coltherd enjoyed two winners with Hidden Commander landing the 2m4f handicap chase and Will Knott striking in the 2m bumper.

