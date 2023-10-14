Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:35 Hexham

'Outstanding' Choose A Copper gets off the mark for Grand National-winning trainer and jockey

Lucinda Russell: snapped up point winner Flemensface for £100,000 without knowing he had tested positive for prohibited substance
Lucinda Russell: trainer of Choose A Copper
Play10 ran
13:35 Hexham2m Hurdle, Novice
Distance: 2mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Choose A Copper
    fav2/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10All Ways And Ever
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Rich Spirit
    80/1

Last season's Grand National-winning duo Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox advertised their fine form with the encouraging win of Choose A Copper in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

Russell and Fox have operated at 22 and 21 per cent strike-rates in the past fortnight and this £95,000 buy made a pleasing impression when defeating All Ways And Ever by three and a half lengths. He is owned by Thunder Holdings Ltd and the trainer, who lost their Scottish National hero Mighty Thunder in the spring.

"He's an outstanding horse," said Russell. "He moves really well and if you lead him you have to run to keep up with him. Working him at home, he goes like a stayer but he has power and a bit of pace so for a long-distance prospect to win over two miles is good.

"It's nice to have another good horse in these silks and I own a bit of him which is even better. There were a few people interested in him but Colin and Nicola [Drysdale, owners] decided they wanted most of him and I said I'd take a leg and I'm glad I did – he's definitely worth it.

"He's a little bit green, he needs a bit of experience. I can't wait for him to go chasing but I'll have to be patient about that."

Double delight

Sam and Stuart Coltherd enjoyed two winners with Hidden Commander landing the 2m4f handicap chase and Will Knott striking in the 2m bumper.

Read these next:

Emmet Mullins thanks JP McManus after The Shunter justifies his faith to continue Irish domination of the Cesarewitch 

'It's only taken three years to find his trip' - Montassib exacts revenge and storms to Sprint Trophy success 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 14 October 2023Last updated 18:49, 14 October 2023
icon
13:35 HexhamPlay
Mick Blair Memorial Novices' Hurdle (GBB Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Choose A Copper
    fav2/5
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10All Ways And Ever
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Rich Spirit
    80/1
more inReports
more inReports