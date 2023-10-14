'It's only taken three years to find his trip' - Montassib exacts revenge and storms to Sprint Trophy success

Montassib reversed the form with his Ayr Gold Cup conqueror Significantly in terrific style with an impressive success in the Coral Sprint Trophy.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old finished fifth at Ayr last month, but stormed to victory here after leading inside the final furlong under Cieren Fallon to score by a length and three-quarters from Significantly, who ran another brave race in second for trainer Julie Camacho.

"It's only taken us three years to find his right trip, but we got there in the end," said Haggas's wife and assistant Maureen. "He had a bit more luck than he did at Ayr. He really is a lovely horse and one of those nice ones to have around.

"He was a good two-year-old, but then he had a problem with his heart and had the whole three-year-old campaign off. He has lots of racing left in him, but he's definitely stepped up his last two runs."

It was a welcome big-race success for Fallon, and another on the Knavesmire for the Haggas team, who won a heritage handicap at the track on Friday with Lordship, who was ridden by Adam Farragher.

"I'm thrilled to bits for both jockeys," added Haggas. "They're important in the mornings and don't always ride the horses in the races, but they're brilliant at home. They give so much back to William and you're only as good as the people who work for you."

Haggas and Fallon doubled up when Star Ahoy won the concluding 1m2½f handicap.

Purosangue prevails

Purosangue finally picked up his big-race win with a determined success in the 6f Rockingham Stakes.

The Andrew Balding-trained juvenile had finished runner-up on his last three starts, including when beaten a neck in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, but dug deep to land the Listed contest by three-quarters of a length.

Winning rider PJ McDonald said: "When I rode him the last day, he bumped into a really nice horse [Beautiful Diamond] of Karl's [Burke, trainer].

Purosangue: landed the Rockingham Stakes Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"I was very confident he'd stay the six and he was a willing partner. He has been so consistent all year and deserved to finish on a high note."

The son of Aclaim has run six times during a busy two-year-old season, but McDonald is confident there could still be more to come.

He added: "He wouldn't be the biggest, but he's solid. He has great mental strength and I'd be confident he will train on."

Pete repeat

Whiskey Pete 's brave half-length success saw Ralph Beckett and Hector Crouch combine for a repeat victory in the mile nursery.

The trainer and jockey scored a year ago with Grey's Monument, and landed the spoils again with the son of Night Of Thunder.

"He got his head in front," said Crouch. "I thought he was going to win easily two furlongs out, but he was waiting the whole last furlong and went away again when one came to him."

Knavesmire champ

Richard Fahey was crowned leading trainer at York this year after Colorada Dancer 's win in the mile maiden.

Read these next:

Emmet Mullins thanks JP McManus after The Shunter justifies his faith to continue Irish domination of the Cesarewitch

'Outstanding' Choose A Copper gets off the mark for Grand National-winning trainer and jockey

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.