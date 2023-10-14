Emmet Mullins thanks JP McManus after The Shunter justifies his faith to continue Irish domination of the Cesarewitch

The Shunter landed a long-term plan and kept the Irish domination of the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap going when giving trainer Emmet Mullins and jockey James Doyle a first win in the marathon contest.

In common with a host of jumpers in the 31-runner 2m2f race, the Cheltenham Festival winner enjoyed the 29mm of rain that fell at the track on Friday when holding off the late thrust of fellow Irish raider Pied Piper, who was usurped as favourite by a late gamble on the Willie Mullins-trained Lot Of Joy, who finished 11th.

The 14-1 victor, the fifth Irish-trained winner in the last six years, was the second oldest in the field at the age of ten and had warmed up for just his sixth assignment on the Flat with a pipe-opening fourth at Gowran Park in August.

The early fractions were set by Zenon and Emiyn, but The Shunter was seen getting up a head of steam behind the front rank at the Bushes and never looked like being caught when galloping on strongly coming out of the Dip to score by three-quarters of a length, with just a head back to the gallant topweight Tashkhan, who was always on the premises despite having 10st 2lb on his back. Bashful Boy ran a blinder to finish fourth at 100-1 for David Pipe.

The JP McManus-owned star pocketed a first prize of £103,000, and has now won valuable pots on the Flat, over hurdles and fences after victories in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso and the Plate at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, the latter two wins earning connections a lucrative bonus.

The Shunter (white cap) is not for catching in the Cesarewitch Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Mullins, who won the Grand National with Noble Yeats in 2022 and was recording his first success at Newmarket, said: "It was a brilliant performance from horse and rider. I told James his hardest job might be getting him to the start as the horse has more ignorance than ability, but he would keep fighting. It's a bit surreal it's all come off.

"This race has been on our radar since he finished fourth in the November Handicap at Naas. We always thought there could be a big pot in him on the Flat, and patience has paid off.

"He's been in great order at home and I have to give thanks to JP McManus and Frank Berry [owner's racing manager], who had faith in my decision to come here."

Doyle said: "It's not a race I've ridden in too much as it's a bit far for me. Emmet is obviously a super horseman and he just said let him chill, and ride him for the second half of the race. He said ride him to run and be placed, but if it opened up then happy days. I've had only half a dozen rides in the race, and it's nice to get one on the board."

Tashkhan's trainer Brian Ellison said: "He's run a massive race under top weight and that 4lb penalty he picked up for winning at Chester has just made the difference. We've kept him off fast ground and he's gone down fighting on a surface he loved."

