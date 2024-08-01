'There's class in there' - unbeaten Jan Brueghel cut for St Leger after battling to Gordon Stakes victory

Ryan Moore was given a hefty workout in the brilliant Goodwood sunshine as the unbeaten Jan Brueghel took plenty of cajoling to land the Gordon Stakes.

The three-year-old showed a distinct lack of racecraft when only getting on top close home in a Group 3 on his second start at the Curragh last time, and that was evident again as Moore pushed him up the hill on the side of the course.

Jan Brueghel consented to join the front-running Meydaan and Tom Marquand into the home straight, but did not give Moore much respite as Sayedaty Sadaty and Bellum Justum emerged as persistent challengers.

However, the colt responded positively to the company and, despite his awkward head carriage, showed guts to prevail by a neck. The victory prompted bookmakers to cut him to 6-1 and then 4-1 for the Betfred St Leger over two and a half furlongs further at Doncaster on September 14.

"He was very green," said Moore, who went on to drive home Opera Singer in similarly indomitable fashion in the Nassau Stakes. "I didn't really want to make the running because he was a bit raw. Tom went on a bit and then we just got a bit detached and he lost interest and ran very green with me.

"The horse in front stopped and I was kind of left there and he was waiting. He didn't have much training at two and he's only been to the Curragh twice. It was a difficult track for him and he's carried a penalty too, so you'd have to be happy with what he's done.

"He'll get better still. There's definitely more class in there, you've just got to get it out of him."

Aidan O'Brien shows his appreciation to Jan Brueghel following the Gordon Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A Gordon winner has not landed the St Leger since Conduit in 2008, but two of Aidan O'Brien's previous three winners of the race went on to become multiple Group 1 scorers in Highland Reel and Mogul and the trainer shared Moore's interpretation of the somewhat cumbersome performance.

“There's no doubt there's class in there," he said. "He's going to improve a lot with time and distance. He didn't run and we didn't do anything with him last year, and you can really see it now.

"It was a bit of a crash course to come here. He had a lot to learn in a short space of time, it was only his third run, and I wouldn't have thought there was time to go somewhere else between now and Doncaster.

"He was a lot heavier today than before his last run, which is unusual, and we haven't stopped working him, so that usually means he's maturing a lot."

O'Brien now houses the top four in the betting for the St Leger, with Jan Brueghel joining Los Angeles and Illinois on an early draft of the Ballydoyle teamsheet following their respective victories in the Irish Derby and Queen's Vase. Highbury, who was runner-up in that Ascot contest, is also in contention.

Jan Brueghel's style of racing may attract criticism, but those three have all been beaten. He hasn't.

Betfred St Leger (September 14, Doncaster)

Betfred: 7-2 Los Angeles, Jan Brueghel, 9-2 Illinois, 15-2 Sunway, Ancient Wisdom, Highbury, 12 Deira Mile, 16 Grosvenor Square, 20 bar

