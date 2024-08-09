Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:35 Brighton

No recent run required: Bear To Dream makes triumphant return to turf under Kaiya Fraser

Shoot To Kill (centre, dark cap) wins the Brighton Mile
Brighton: the scene of Bear To Dream's latest successCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play7 ran
16:35 BrightonFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 6fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Bear To Dream
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Milliethemollie
    13/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Greatest Time
    7/2

Bear To Dream made light work of a 139-day absence to win for the third time at the track in the 6f handicap.

The five-year-old mare was last seen operating consistently on the all-weather in March, but showed little sign of rustiness to get the better of Milliethemollie under Kaiya Fraser for trainer Michael Attwater.

"I was a bit worried about the ground this morning because I was here yesterday when we had all of that rain," Attwater told Sky Sports Racing. "She hadn't ran for a while so I worried about her getting caught out on that tacky ground, but she was obviously fitter than I thought she was.

"She's very straightforward. She does plenty at home and Kaiya's giver her a great ride. That's his first winner for us and we've been using him for a bit. He has a real nice way of riding."

It was a second win of the week for Fraser, who struck on One Of Our Own for Rebecca Menzies at Catterick on Tuesday.

Mangan's law

Gina Mangan was seen to excellent effect on enthusiastic front-runner Letter Of The Law in the 1m2f classified stakes.

The five-year-old finished second at the track on Wednesday and went one better this time, with his jockey seizing the initiative early and dictating the pace. The pair had a healthy advantage with two furlongs to race and just found enough to deny 10-11 favourite Time Tested by a length and a quarter.

No recent run required: Bear To Dream makes triumphant return to turf under Kaiya Fraser

Digital journalist

Published on inReports

